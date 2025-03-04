This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Shift Time : 11.30 AM - 8.30 PM IST

About the role!

The Data Steward is responsible for resolving fitness of data for use. They are a recognized Domain Authority (SME) and assigned accountability for metadata and data quality of business data. They are responsible for the day-to-day data management of all seven domains (B2B Customer, B2C Guest, Vendor, Resource, Product, Asset, Location).

What you will deliver :

Define and update business terms in the business glossary

Define data quality thresholds, monitor, and remediate data defects against established thresholds

Assist with data mappings, data modeling, data profiling, query design, data flow design, data strategy and data governance between multiple databases across multiple platforms

Support functional and technical specifications for MDM solution

Identify business process and technical improvements to supply to higher quality data

Ensure compliance with data management principles, policies, and standards Coordinate across organizational units to define and implement data sharing agreements, security levels, privacy restrictions, and data retention policies

Collaborate with information security and business leaders to apply accurate security classification

Experience & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree, and/or 10+ years of Technology related experience in the data and analytics space

Three (3+) years experience supporting Data Management, Analytics, or Process Improvement initiatives in a data-centric role

Two (2+) years of hands-on experience with multiple data technologies and processes in areas such as master data management, data architecture, data integration, data quality, and metadata management

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. The ability to break down complex problems into requisite parts and design efficient, scalable solutions

Solid grasp of relational data structures, data modeling, and data definition

Understanding of SQL and Excel in a plus

Understanding of technical and business process mapping, data flows, and data lineage

Demonstrable ability to collaborate with multiple customers across the business and IT



