Data Steward( wells and Subsurface )

Technology



IT&S Group



Work location Pune

Being part of the Wells & Subsurface digital delivery data group, you will apply your domain knowledge and familiarity with domain data processes to support the Wells & Subsurface (W&SS) organisation. Part of bp’s Production & Operations business, W&SS has hubs in London, Pune, and Houston. The team provides daily operational data management, data engineering and analytics support to this organisation across a broad range of disciplines and petro-technical applications.

The Data Steward applies practitioner level knowledge of a business domain to curate and validate accuracy, security and referential integrity of data required to drive compliance, safety and business critical decision making. They are responsible for implementing technical changes and controls across systems of record and communicating planned changes to the data owners. They are responsible for implementing the data requirements to populate systems of record and transpose data between package software, including Input quality checks on received data and providing technical insights into creating, remediating and maintaining data definitions.

Act as a custodian of Wells & Subsurface data (at least one of Geology, Geophysics, Geosciences, Reservoir Engineering, Petrophysics, Petroleum Engineering) , ensuring data integrity, consistency, and compliance across the organization, prioritising safety and operational efficiency for the business.

Enforce data governance policies, standards, and regulations; participate in improvement of these based on business need.

Assess, report on and resolve data quality issues through root cause analysis and remediation planning. Ensure that data, documents and models represent the physical reality of our assets.

Responsible for implementing the data requirements to populate systems of record and transpose data between package software , including Input quality checks on received data

Work closely with data engineers and business analysts to ensure high-quality, standardized data.

Support business users by providing guidance on data usage, access, and policies.

Implement technical changes and controls across systems of record and communicate planned changes to the data owners

Assist in metadata management, ensuring all critical datasets are properly captured.

Facilitate collaboration between business and technology teams to improve data literacy and governance.

Support regulatory and compliance efforts related to data privacy, security, and access control.

Bachelor’s degree in Geology, Geophysics, Geosciences, Petroleum Engineering or equivalent experience

Strong understanding of data governance frameworks, master data management principles, policies, and compliance within the wells & subsurface data domain.

Ability to work with business and technical teams to resolve data quality issues.

Excellent communication and documentation skills.

Analytical mindset with a strong focus on data accuracy and process improvement.

Proficiency in SQL and ability to work with large datasets.

Familiarity with cloud data platforms (AWS, Azure, or GCP).

Experience with data governance tools (e.g., Collibra, Alation, Informatica).

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



