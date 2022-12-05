Data Strategist - Quant Researcher

Job summary

Grade H

The Global Data Strategists team is located on trading floors in London, Singapore, New York and Houston, with a remit to provide cutting edge quantitative research to BPs commercial teams. We bring advanced statistics and machine learning to trading, merging deep technical know-how with expert domain knowledge to generate tradable insights for the deployment of risk. The team works directly with Traders, Market Analysts and IT, making use of distinctive data sets and agile technology solutions.

Key accountabilities

You will join a team of Data Strategists to develop systematic trading strategies for trading benches across multiple regions

Key Responsibility:

Develop, demonstrate and deploy trading models, based on both financial and fundamental data sets. A core focus will be advancing the systematic trading capability and building on existing success.

Contribute and collaborate with the global Data Strategists Team to deliver trading models

Delivery of novel, high impact solutions to requests from the trading teams that drive commercial decision-making and revenue generation

Lead the relationships with your commercial team and understand the commercial strategies of their respective businesses. You will be embedded within a power trading team which has a successful track record and broad mandate to trade across the energy spectrum

Work closely with key IT&S technology teams to ensure robust and scalable solutions

Essential Education

PhD or MSc degree in a highly quantitative discipline (e.g physics, mathematics, electrical engineering or computer science) from a top-class institution.

Undergraduate in a quantitative discipline from a top-class institution.

Essential experience

Hands on experience in predictive modeling or trading signals in a front office role of an investment bank, hedge fund or energy major

Back testing and the application of a rigorous statistical framework for hypothesis testing and risk management

Advanced machine learning, probability and statistics knowledge with the working knowledge on how to model and capture traditional sources of systematic alpha

Ability to communicate complex quantitative analysis and analytic approaches in a clear, precise, and actionable manner

Exceptional programming skills, with advanced knowledge of scripting languages, for example Python, R. Ability to write production ready, highly reliable and tuned numerical code

Consistent track record of:

Solving hard problems through the creative application of technology

Delivering trading models



Working in an agile environment to prioritize deliverables from a commercial perspective

Effective social and networking skills are essential to ensure successful engagement of the data strategists with the commercial stakeholders in the trading organization

Strong team working skills to promote continued teamwork within the data strategist's team as well as between various IST teams

Ability to design and implement bespoke solutions to problems with rigor and judgment in a busy trading environment to strict time deadlines



Ability to educate IST stakeholders on new methodologies and benefits to their corresponding businesses