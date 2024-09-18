Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Data Strategist to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This role would have a focus on asset optimisation for Battery Energy Storage Systems. There will be meaningful levels of interaction across front office the business.

T&S is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance bp group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a market leading analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

About the role

We are seeking a senior data scientist during this exciting period of transformation and growth! If you would enjoy the challenge of working as part of a small team helping to drive the sustainable energy transition, then this might be the role for you.

The purpose of the role will be to develop and own our in-house Asset Optimisation model, primarily for large scale BESS. The function will have a strong impact on the business and will work closely with the trading and commercial analysis teams, as well be a leader within the data science team.

This position will offer a highly motivated candidate the opportunity to contribute to the growth in grid connected energy storage, though optimising the mix of trading activity across day-ahead, intra-day and balancing markets.

What you’ll do

Develop and Maintain : Build and maintain Python-based automated, multi-step trading strategies integrated with our existing optimisation framework.

: Build and maintain Python-based automated, multi-step trading strategies integrated with our existing optimisation framework. Enhance Features : Design, develop, and implement new features in the battery optimisation model, supporting a growing portfolio of low carbon assets.

: Design, develop, and implement new features in the battery optimisation model, supporting a growing portfolio of low carbon assets. Technical Leadership : Lead the implementation of software development best practices, including code quality, testing, and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes.

: Lead the implementation of software development best practices, including code quality, testing, and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes. Collaborate: Work closely with cross-functional teams to define requirements and build solutions that align with business objectives.

What You’ll Need

Essential Requirements:

5+ years of experience in Python development with a focus on data-driven applications.

Extensive experience with production code development.

Strong demonstrated application of mathematical modelling in Python, using frameworks such as scipy, sklearn, etc.

In depth knowledge of the UK electricity markets, for example, day-ahead, intra-day, and the Balancing Mechanism.

Understanding of optimization techniques, such as linear programming, stochastic optimization, and mixed-integer linear programming.

Excellent analytical and quantitative skills with strong attention to detail.

Degree in a STEM field

Desirable Requirements:

Higher degree such as a master’s or PhD in a quantitative field such as engineering, mathematics, economics, or similar

Experience applying optimisation or machine learning techniques for the profitable dispatch of large-scale energy systems such as front-of-meter batteries, smart grids, etc

Experience developing forecast models for applications in energy markets, e.g., prices, electricity demand, etc.

Knowledge of the UK power market.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital Visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Listening, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Presenting, Statistics, Strategic Thinking {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.