Data Strategy, Risk, and Policies Manager

Job summary

Finance



Subsurface Group



Responsible for providing advanced technical data and information management support to a subsurface team, region or function, delivering information management operations and project delivery, and providing technical expertise and guidance in one or more specific data domains in support of delivery of the SIM and data domain strategy.



ROLE SYNOPSIS

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will leverage digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do. Our Finance business sits at the heart of almost all our business processes, internal reporting, and external reporting which enable that business purpose.

This role sits within the Finance Data Office (FDO) which supports the entire Finance organization at bp. This encompasses multiple functions including Global Business Services (GBS), Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC), Planning and Performance Management (PPM), Tax, Treasury, and Procurement.

This role will focus will work very closely with the Chief Data Officer (CDO) for Finance to drive the Finance Data Strategy execution and engagement, assessment and management of data risks across Finance, and the writing and issuance of data policies encompassing the range of activities managed by the FDO.

The successful candidate will be a key contributor supporting the creation, sharing, implementation, engagement, and monitoring around the Finance Data Strategy and associated policies as well as supporting and driving the management of risk as it relates to data under the remit of the FDO.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Responsible for supporting the communication, agreement, and engagement of the Finance Data Strategy (FDS) with key stakeholders as well as managing any changes required to the FDS where appropriate.

Responsible for writing, agreeing, and issuing all policies from the FDO as well as exception management processes.

Responsible for determining optimal processes for defining risk monitoring, control monitoring, and KPI monitoring to track policy compliance and risk management for the FDO.

Respond to and communicate on Business Risk challenges on additional and emerging risks with respect to data.

Manage a governance structure to monitor, challenge and test business compliance with risk and control frameworks on a regular basis, escalating through appropriate governance structures where non-compliance has the potential to breach risk appetite limits.

Build senior relationships across GBS and the wider BP organization i.e. programmed and portfolio leadership, enterprise architects etc., in order to gain an understanding of new and in-flight change programmed and to influence the scope and architecture of those projects or to identify streams of activity which require either oversight or delivery ownership and execution from within the FDO team.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

You will demonstrate and practice appropriate leadership behaviors, ensuring colleagues are developed to their full potential and supported with their career aspirations.

You will demonstrate diversity and inclusion, ensuring fairness and transparency.

You will build working relationships with key senior BP and GBS leaders, Data Owners, Information Champions, IT&S and Architecture

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written with customer / stakeholder focus on mind.

Extensive experience working in a business risk, data risk, or IT risk capacity within or for a complex multi-national organization.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Owned and delivered a data & analytics strategy for a global organization.

Experience of one or more enterprise class Data & Analytics technologies and platforms

Strong leadership & interpersonal skills working across a multi-cultural, multi-domain environment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.