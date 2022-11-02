Data & Performance Analyst

Job summary

About the Role

Do you have an obsession with data and analytics? Do you love finding impactful insights from various data sets that can be used to drive improvements in a companies' performance, business processes and products? Are you curious and have a desire to learn an exciting new field and new technologies? Do you want to help bp tackle its most challenging problems, advance the energy transition, help drive performance improvements across the globe, or make data driven recommendations to improve our customer experiences with our products and services?

We are looking for people who like working with all types of different businesses and products and who believe data driven insights can positively impact business delivery. You will be embedded with a dynamic data and analytics team, with the resources of one of the world’s largest companies and leading analytical specialists.



About You

You will work with businesspeople, engineers, managers, data scientists, data engineers and other analysts to understand how the business is performing and how to make it even better. You will dig into data sets and use tools and techniques to cleanse, rationalize and infer meaning out of data. Using that data and performance information, you will craft views that help decision makers use data in an intuitive and consumable way.