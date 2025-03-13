Data analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a good understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core.

bp operates a field based organization and you may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You mentor others in the Team to drive improved performance across our business.

You accept a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise

Senior Data Analyst

Responsibilities:

Be a link between business and digital organizations and part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and eye for business.

Maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Autonomously complete data analysis. You apply existing data & analytics strategies relevant to your immediate scope.

You partner with data engineers to define and build simple data models. You integrate existing tools to automate data ingestion, data manipulation, quality control and data analysis.

Enforce to and advocate for data analytics standard processes.

Present results to peers and team members

Collaborates with customers.

Mentor others.

Qualifications:

MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics.

Hands-on experience (typically approx 3- 6 years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in sophisticated, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Deep understanding of a few and a high-level understanding of several commonly available statistics approaches

Advanced SQL knowledge

Advanced scripting experience in R or python.

Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines.

Strong business insight.

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Good communication and customer leadership skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence!

Continuous learning and improvement mentality.

Desired:

Advanced analytics degree

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.