Data and Interfaces Operations Advisor

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
This purpose of the Data and Interface Operations Advisor is to own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people. The advisor will build strong partnerships across P&C – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams. The advisor will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation. You will be responsible to own the integration architecture, identify and mitigate issues, collaborate with vendors and Technology to build new integrations, perform quality testing, provide sign-off, build test scripts, etc.
You will support the rollout of new solutions in support of our PC&C strategy /bp’s business requirements/safeguarding the business interests and support the day-to-day integrity of the solutions team. For deployed solutions you will supervise the integrity, support systemic changes and retro fits impacting the team globally.
You will own and run the technical architecture including the interfaces between the HR systems of records, the wider team solutions, other 3rd party solutions (like benefits, statutory interfaces) and the payroll solutions.
To innovate and deliver HR services and solutions globally, ensuring compliance and consistency across Global Capability Hubs, and driving continuous improvement and efficiency.
Job Title: Integration Lead – Payroll and time
Managing a part of the P&C solution - maintaining the health and operational integrity of your solutions / products, working with others to deliver stable operations
Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and business needs, for example data privacy and digital security requirements
Support the deployment of the payroll and time solutions for the new country/entities thereby providing necessary governance, risk management and delivery assurance to relevant partners
Ensures that the solution work in a consistent way and implementation meets the desired business standards/requirements.
Working closely with colleagues to ensure solutions / products co-exist seamlessly across P&C
Managing a prioritised backlog of changes, covering maintenance, fixes (non-urgent) and improvements, with a focus on implementation of ongoing activities
Developing and implementing plans for the design, configuration, testing, and deployment of changes for your part of the P&C solution
Planning and executing substantial aspects of change projects, including acting as product owner, delivering through others, delivering to time, cost and quality, managing risks – organize and execute projects, under limited supervision, by facilitating design sessions, leading configuration, coordinating testing, and implementing cutover
Develop positive working relationships with numerous bp stakeholders – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams, within the solutions teams, and with teams outside P&C such as colleagues in I&E
Building external relations including vendor management
Truly understanding the business requirements and working to resolve problems within your area, challenging the status quo and making proposals to deliver against objectives – actively elicit, analyse and document business and functional requirements through requirements workshops, interviews or meeting sessions with Project Sponsors, SMEs and other Stakeholders to contribute to the resolution of technical, process, and business issues related to your part of the P&C solution
Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate the functional and technical impacts of configuration and other decisions to stakeholder groups
Working within guidelines and professional standards, research and resolve process and technical problems, unexpected results or process flaws and recommend solutions or alternate methods to meet requirements
Supporting BP to be a thought-leader in the relevant technology space through ongoing external networking and tech landscape analysis
Graduate/post-graduate degree in Business Management, HR, Computer Science, or related subject area
8+ years of work experience
Experience in building digital strategies and roadmaps
Experience in systems development and implementation
Experience in corporate-wide implementation of global systems and processes
Working knowledge of Recognition and Performance solutions and the Recognition and Performance technology market
Project management methodologies experience with ability to create/manage comprehensive project plans
Knowledge of P&C systems (esp. reward) and web applications
Possesses/applies HR systems experience/judgment
Knowledge of technology trends
Leadership skills
Functional knowledge in core payroll solutions, analytical solutions, Workday, including business process framework, security, and reporting
HR Consulting experience and payroll service delivery experience is an added advantage.
Workday, SAP Payroll, T&A systems, payroll systems / providers, and APIs/connectors knowledge.
Basic knowledge of other HR products, for example but not limited to: Cornerstone, SharePoint, Salesforce
Breadth and depth across the HR functional areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas
Ability to effectively partner with the Services and Solution teams and successfully influence leaders
Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the collaborate with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.
Demonstrable record of getting results from your field of expertise to develop processes and products
Strong business insight and able to show where solutions can add new value to / enable the business at the leadership level
Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements
Drives value-adding solutions - driven to create solutions to business problems. Track record of improving/adding new value
Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of standard process and actively learns from others
Acts as a coach develop your expertise for all Services and Solutions colleagues
Continually enhancing capability in line with HR Capability Framework with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive
Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees
Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness
Effective team player able to work successfully across organisational boundaries
Applies judgement and common sense - demonstrates good understanding of client's business and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel
Acts with integrity; role model of BP V&Bs to others in the function and business
Cultural fluency - able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
