Data Engineer will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers, product owners and Portfolio managers.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Data Engineer will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers, product owners and Portfolio managers.



Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Creating and code management of data pipelines and automation templates

Creating Data Mappings and Pipelining technical documentations

Testing new / changes to functionalities, creating test cases

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, Engineering, Informatics, Information Systems or in another quantitative field

2 to 3 years with minimum of 1+ years relevant experience Required Criteria

Experience developing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g., Py-spark, Python, Java, C++) Experience of working in a cloud environment – AWS / Azure

Excellent data modeling and dimensional modeling knowledge

Excellent SQL knowledge

Knowledge and preferably hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Experience of working in relational and non-relational data bases

Experience using Azure DevOps, GitHub

Experience of Agile Development/Delivery methodologies

Preferred Criteria

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Experience of working with Azure / AWS IoT services

No prior experience in the energy industry required



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



