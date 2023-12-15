Data engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

We’re looking for curious minds who are excited by the opportunity to create and deliver an exciting suite of digital products and services to advance the global energy transition. You will need to solve complex business challenges whilst collaborating and co-innovating globally, backed by a culture that encourages creativity and curiosity, and a team that cares brings out the best in each other.

Role Synopsis:

As part of the bp “Innovation & Engineering” team, you will help to drive the digital transformation of bp through its use of data and analytics. A major digital sub-team within I&E is Asset Management, responsible for all digital and data initiatives and operations across the following areas of the bp business:

Production & Projects

Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon

Refining & Operations

Wells & Subsurface

Strategy & Sustainability

“DataWorx” is the name of the data team that is responsible for all data within these areas and we are developing deep data capabilities to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever growing data reserves that are measured in Petabytes. The DataWorx team covers many data sub-disciplines, including data science, data analytics, data engineering and data management as well as specialist areas such as geospatial, remote sensing, knowledge management and digital twin. The DataWorx team works with a wide variety of data from structured data to unstructured data & we also work on Real-time streaming data processing along with Batch data processing.

Key Responsibilities

Assist in the design, implementation and maintenance of reliable and scalable data infrastructure and products on Microsoft Azure cloud environments

Assist in design, development, and delivery of large-scale data ingestion, data processing, and data transformation projects on the Azure cloud

Shares knowledge with the team to provide design reviews, discussions and prototypes

Works with Digital Technology teams and customers to deploy, manage, and audit best practices for cloud products

Adheres to and advocates for software & data engineering best practices (e.g. technical design and review, unit testing, monitoring, alerting, source control, code review & documentation)

Adheres to privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline

Part of a cross-disciplinary team working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners in a Scrum/Agile setup

Job Requirements:

Education:

Bachelor or higher degree in computer science, Engineering, Information Systems or other quantitative fields

Experience:

Years of experience: 2 to 4 years with minimum of 1 to 3 years relevant experience Experience designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments Hands on experience with:

Databricks and using Spark for data processing (batch and/or real-time)

Languages: Python, Scala, SQL

Cloud platforms: Azure (ideally) or AWS

Azure Data Factory

Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL DB, Synapse, and Cosmos DB

Data Management Gateway, Azure Storage Options, Stream Analytics and Event Hubs

Delivering agreed scope to stakeholders

Data modeling with relational or data-warehouse systems

Azure Devops (or similar tools) for source control & building CI/CD pipelines

Understanding Data Structures & Algorithms & their performance Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems Experience with big data technologies and graph modelling (e.g. neo4j, Azure Digital Twin and other Azure data technologies, Hadoop, Hive, and Spark etc) a plus

Desirable Criteria:

Stakeholder management

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Boy Scout mindset to leave the system better than you found it

Key Behaviors:

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community, and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



