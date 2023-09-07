Data engineer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

As part of the bp “Innovation & Engineering” team, you will help to drive the digital transformation of bp through its use of data and analytics. A major digital sub-team within I&E is Asset Management, responsible for all digital and data initiatives and operations across the following areas of the bp business: •Production & Projects •Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon •Refining & Operations •Wells & Subsurface •Strategy & Sustainability “DataWorx” is the name of the data team that is responsible for all data within these areas and we are developing deep data capabilities to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever growing data reserves that are measured in Petabytes. The DataWorx team covers many data sub-disciplines, including data science, data analytics, data engineering and data management as well as specialist areas such as geospatial, remote sensing, knowledge management and digital twin. The DataWorx team works with a wide variety of data from structured data to unstructured data & we also work on Real-time streaming data processing along with Batch data processing.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.