Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis
Digital Customers & Markets (DCM) works with customers & products (C&P), gas & low carbon energy (G&LCE), trading & shipping (T&S) and regions, cities & solutions (RC&S), and focus on enabling and delivering amazing customer experiences that generate value for bp in current and new markets.
DCM Intelligent operations (IO) bridges the gap between bp’s physical and digital worlds to release value and enable world-class operations through deployment of new and emerging digital solutions. Our SMEs and partners work closely with our business units to ensure safe, efficient, and optimized operations and great customer experiences.
At DCM IO we have embarked on a very exciting journey with a pipeline of leading-edge programmes of work in the field of automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Vision to name a few. We are building platforms for the future and products focused on these technologies and more. We plan to build a Centre Of Excellence (COE) in Pune that will build and house essential digital capabilities, innovative solutions, toolsets required to deliver products for our customers thereby driving bp’s digital agenda.
Data Engineer will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers, product owners and Portfolio managers.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education:
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Years of experience: 4 to 5 years with minimum of 2 to 3 years relevant experience
Required Criteria
Desirable criteria
Preferred Criteria
Additional Information
Key Behaviours
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.