Data manager

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade I: Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Data managers have deep data domain knowledge and business context around data sources. Data managers here set data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source and write code to (semi-)automate manual data processes wherever possible. Data managers closely collaborate with data engineers and business partners.

Data Domain Knowledge : you have deep understanding in about 50% data domains within your business entity; SME in at least one data domain!

: you have deep understanding in about 50% data domains within your business entity; SME in at least one data domain! Data Manipulation : You are able to cleanse, transform, reconcile, and standardize data by crafting new or modifying existing scripts/automation as needed to ensure high quality data is available to meet business requirements. You work with business partners to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets meet business requirements. You build sophisticated and reusable scripts and automation to wrangle data sets for use. You use knowledge of data models and business processes in at least one data domain. You upskill others in data manipulation standard processes.

: You are able to cleanse, transform, reconcile, and standardize data by crafting new or modifying existing scripts/automation as needed to ensure high quality data is available to meet business requirements. You work with business partners to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets meet business requirements. You build sophisticated and reusable scripts and automation to wrangle data sets for use. You use knowledge of data models and business processes in at least one data domain. You upskill others in data manipulation standard processes. Coding: you see opportunities for code re-use and product-ionize it into data management software systems in your immediate business entity / enabler area. You advocate for coding standard methodologies across your immediate team (e.g. unit tests, checks code into git, code review); you have awareness of new external trends with respect to building scalable, re-usable data management software systems.

Automation: Data managers collaborate with Data Engineers to build new tools and approaches to automate data ingestion, data integration, manipulation and quality control, where needed; in addition to being hands on yourself, you ensure your team re-use or build on top of existing work; you advocate for tech debt removal; you build and maintain scalable and re-usable systems that are used by others; in more than 50% of domains, you identify high value data sets as opportunities for automation.

Standards (internal + external): you define, author and own internal standards and workflows (as needed); you drive these to agreement and adoption in a subset of your business entity. You drive and make sure to data privacy and digital security standards (e.g. GDPR, Digital Security Policy, etc.) to ensure security of bp data.

Standard methodologies: you provide leading insight of industry and technology trends and standard processes; you advocate for data management (which also include standard processes on decommissioning and archiving data) in your immediate area; you review others work and ensure high quality and reproducibility standards are met. You author / provide mentorship on internal data management standard processes in data domain areas of expertise (as needed).

Right approach / tool choice: you have a deep understanding of a wide range of several commonly available Data Manager approaches and tools; you have an iterative attitude.

Architectural Design: you provide content and input for data models and data integration as a result of deep understanding of multiple data domains; you validate the data architecture solution from a customer/consumption/usage viewpoint.

Citizenship: you engage in transparent conversations and encourage team members to ask questions and actively listen to concerns; you are inclusive & collect diverse set of opinions and ideas, seeking out the silent voice; You demonstrate your own skills & experience to upskill others. You understand how your work with data impacts bp in terms of safety, financials, or other high value impacts. You start to identify continuous improvement opportunities to build safer operations, reduce cost, or other opportunities with data.

Autonomy in problem identification and problem breakdown: end-to-end project ownership: you independently identify problems to be solved in your team / sub-area as a result of in-depth technical and business understanding; you can concretize vague, sophisticated and broad problems and break them down into actionable sub-problems and tasks; you help get ready and concretize projects for more junior team members

Customer Management: you proactively get in touch with customers to identify project needs and suggest solutions.

Change Management: You recognize and efficiently build, communicate and handle the reason for change – the costs and the benefits, building energy around the change. You use change as an opportunity to advance business objectives.

Communication Skills: you optimally communicate orally and in writing to a technical and non-technical audience, including to grades E.

Business impact: you have significant business impact on one or multiple critical metrics of your team / sub-area; you are seen as a thought partner to the business. You apply existing data strategies relevant to your immediate scope.

Commercial Savvy: you use deep understanding of business operations and commercial factors to support decision-making in immediate scope. You record and track data related spend against activities in your immediate scope, including an activity and/or a service.

bp, I&E, Data & Analytics values: You develop a culture that enables the bp, I&E and Data & Analytics values.

The business entity / enabler area they are collaborating with, Data Engineers, Performance Analysts, Data Analysts, Data Scientists, Architecture, Software Engineer, Architecture, Digital Security.



