IT&S Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is the delivery of our high value data and analytics initiatives, and the enablement of the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives. We are developing deep data capability to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever-growing reserves of data.

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

DATA MANAGER

Grade: I 5

Hands-on manage corporate data, including data modeling, data cataloging, data governance, quality control and risk control.

Develop and apply procedures, standards and guidelines to collect, secure, handle and share data across the organization.

Align, integrate and consolidate data assets across organizations for better consistency, reliability and efficiency of data operation.

Triage, troubleshoot and authorize the maintenance of data-related problems.

Leverage domain knowledge to partner with business entities to identify patterns, relationships, opportunities and problems in business data. Drive business data requirements.

Develop functional data design based on the business data requirements

Help Data Engineers understand the functions that they need to provide technical design and implementation.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, statistics, mathematics, or related field.

At least 2 years industrial experience in managing data.

Hands-on experience with modern, large-scale databases and IT systems.

Solid knowledge and skills of SQL

Proficient at digesting, understanding and analyzing large amounts of data.

Knowledge of data security and privacy compliance policies, like GDPR, NIST and CCPA

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach.

Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

