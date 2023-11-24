Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.

ROLE SYNOPSIS:

Senior data scientist is a key member of the data science team, playing a pivotal role in demonstrating advanced analytical techniques to extract valuable insights and drive data-driven decision-making within the FDO team. This role involves a combination of technical expertise, critical thinking, and effective communication to tackle complex business problems using data-driven approaches.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Advanced Data Analysis and Modeling: Deep understanding of statistical and analytical techniques, including regression analysis, machine learning algorithms, data mining, and predictive modeling.

• Business Acumen: The ability to link data science insights to business objectives and translate technical findings into actionable recommendations for stakeholders.

• Teamwork and Communication: Effective communication among team, business function, data engineer team for understanding business objectives.

• Continuous Learning: Data Science, Project management and communication improvement.

• Data cleaning and preprocessing, analysis: Expertise in data engineering to craft and maintain data pipelines and ensure data quality and reliability.

• Data Ethics and Privacy: Privacy training for teams. Data access controls. Consent management.

• Database Management: Proficient knowledge of SQL and experience with relational databases for data querying and management.

• Domain knowledge: Solid grasp of domain they work in, allowing them to identify relevant problems and apply data-driven solutions optimally.

• Machine Learning: In-depth knowledge of various machine learning techniques, both supervised and unsupervised, and the ability to select the most appropriate algorithms for specific tasks- Hyper-parameter tuning, Experimentation and A/B testing, Error analysis and Ensemble methods.

• Programming Languages: Proficiency in Python - write efficient and clean code to transform and analyze large datasets.

• Software Engineering: Some knowledge of software engineering best practices helps in building scalable and maintainable data products.

• Statistical Analysis and Mathematics: Probability and Statistics - inferential statistics, hypothesis testing, and confidence intervals, statistical distribution and Time Series analysis.

• Version Control: Familiarity with version control systems like Git is essential for collaborating with other team members and handling code.

CRUCIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Overall: DS&T - Data & Analysis [Data Science Team] plays a crucial role in driving data-informed decision-making and generating actionable insights to support the company's goals. This team is responsible for processing, analyzing, and interpreting large and complex datasets from multiple datasets to provide valuable insights and recommendations across various domains. Through advanced analytical techniques and machine learning models, the data science team helps optimize processes, predict trends, and build data-driven strategies.

• A bachelor's or master's degree in quantitative, qualitative field such as Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, or a related data field is often required.

• Skills: Data Analysis, Programming proficiency in Python, SQL, Azure databricks, Statistics & Mathematics.

• Tools and Libraries: Pandas, PySpark, NumPy, and SciPy. NLP, Fuzzy matching logic.

• Soft skills: Active listening, Translate business problems into data questions, Communication and teamwork, Presentation, Problem solving, Team management, Stakeholder management.

• Data Sources: SAP, Concur, Salesforce, Workday, Excel files.

• Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Eye For Business, Critical thinking, Story telling.

• Able to prepare analytical reports, presentations and/or visualisation dashboards to communicate findings, KPIs and insights to both technical and non-technical partners.

• Stay up to date with industry trends, best practices and new technologies in data analytics,machine learning, data science techniques.





DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

• Certified in SQL, Machine learning, Azure data bricks.

• Good team player, leading team of 2-5 code developers/ junior data scientists and/or data engineers.

• In-depth understanding of procurement, finance,customer business processes.

• Experience with SAP systems and data structures, including SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA, or SAP BW.

• Proven experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and balancing multiple priorities.

• Hands-on with pipeline creation for deployment.

• Experience in Client interaction.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

