Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Data Scientist - (Individual Contributor, Grade I) About bp / team [complete by TA with HM] Responsibilities • Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data scientists, data engineers software engineers, data managers and business partners. • Build scalable, re-usable, impactful data science products, usually containing statistical or machine learning algorithms, in collaboration with data engineers and software engineers. • Carry out data analyses to yield actionable business insights. • Adhere to and advocate for data science best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation). • Present results to peers and senior management. • Actively contribute to improve developer velocity. • Mentor others. Qualifications Essential • MSc or PhD degree in a quantitative field. • Hands-on experience (typically 2+ years) designing, planning, prototyping, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data science products in complex environments. • Applied knowledge as part of a team (if not leading) of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages. • Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics and machine learning. • Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++) • Basic SQL knowledge. • Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail. • Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence. • Continuous learning and improvement mindset. Desired • Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus. • Knowledge of experimental design and analysis is a plus. • No prior experience in the energy industry required.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

