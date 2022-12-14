Deal Implementation Manager - Offshore Wind

Job summary

As the Deal Implementation Manager you will work to set-up Low Carbon Energy projects that have reached execution stage. Requirements will vary by project depending on factors such as: Greenfield vs M&A projects; land/seabed purchases; post-merger integration requirements; joint venture set-up requirements.



You will need to work cross-functionally to identify the project set-up needs and deliver against these often within tight timelines.



You will also identify opportunities to drive improvements in the deal implementation process with a focus on reducing the timelines and driving efficiencies.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead/support deal implementation process for low carbon energy projects to the point of a successful set-up of the Project including:

Partner with Project Managers to identify key deal implementation needs for each project

Create and maintain an implementation plan for the project and execute against this managing and mitigating risks

Co-ordinate a cross-functional team of SMEs to deliver against the implementation plan for their specialist areas

Work with key stakeholders to ensure appropriate operating model design for projects covering resourcing model, governance frameworks, policies and procedure etc

Identify services for Projects that align to agreed resourcing plans and project needs and implement as applicable

Project Manage any internal set-up required for the project to operate successfully (Finance, Procurement, IT etc)

Review transaction documents to ensure complete operating model including fulfilment of resources/services is implemented as designed and/or and deviation is well understood

Liaise with NOJV Directorate to incorporate best practices and share learnings on renewables to build COE capabilities

Identify opportunities to drive improvements in the deal integration process

Ensure personal compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and model BP's Values & Behaviours

Experience and Desirable Criteria: