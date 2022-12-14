Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Deal Implementation Manager - Offshore Wind

Deal Implementation Manager - Offshore Wind

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143604BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

As the Deal Implementation Manager you will work to set-up Low Carbon Energy projects that have reached execution stage. Requirements will vary by project depending on factors such as: Greenfield vs M&A projects; land/seabed purchases; post-merger integration requirements; joint venture set-up requirements.

You will need to work cross-functionally to identify the project set-up needs and deliver against these often within tight timelines.

You will also identify opportunities to drive improvements in the deal implementation process with a focus on reducing the timelines and driving efficiencies.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead/support deal implementation process for low carbon energy projects to the point of a successful set-up of the Project including:
  • Partner with Project Managers to identify key deal implementation needs for each project
  • Create and maintain an implementation plan for the project and execute against this managing and mitigating risks
  • Co-ordinate a cross-functional team of SMEs to deliver against the implementation plan for their specialist areas
  • Work with key stakeholders to ensure appropriate operating model design for projects covering resourcing model, governance frameworks, policies and procedure etc
  • Identify services for Projects that align to agreed resourcing plans and project needs and implement as applicable
  • Project Manage any internal set-up required for the project to operate successfully (Finance, Procurement, IT etc)
  • Review transaction documents to ensure complete operating model including fulfilment of resources/services is implemented as designed and/or and deviation is well understood
  • Liaise with NOJV Directorate to incorporate best practices and share learnings on renewables to build COE capabilities
  • Identify opportunities to drive improvements in the deal integration process
  • Ensure personal compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and model BP's Values & Behaviours

Experience and Desirable Criteria:
  • Working experience in setting up new businesses, joint ventures, post-merger integration and/or project management.
  • Ideally you have knowledge and understanding of offshore wind or other renewable energy sector.
  • A self-starter with a proven track record in either business/JV set-up or post-merger integration ideally in the low carbon energy sector.
  • Strong networking, communication, relationship building and influencing skills demonstrated across a range of teams, stakeholders and with senior leadership.
  • Strong facilitation skills and are able to obtain consensus around credible executable solutions.
  • Ability to be flexible and adaptive in your approach with a focus on delivering the right outcome for the project.
  • A team player at heart who can also work independently and thrive in a fast-paced challenging environment with ambiguous information.

