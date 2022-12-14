Deal Implementation Manager - Offshore Wind

As the Deal Implementation Manager you will work to set-up Low Carbon Energy projects that have reached execution stage. Requirements will vary by project depending on factors such as: Greenfield vs M&A projects; land/seabed purchases; post-merger integration requirements; joint venture set-up requirements.
You will need to work cross-functionally to identify the project set-up needs and deliver against these often within tight timelines.
You will also identify opportunities to drive improvements in the deal implementation process with a focus on reducing the timelines and driving efficiencies.
Key Accountabilities: