Job summary

The Deal Structuring Specialist will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team and will be responsible for supporting the development of new offshore wind JV partnerships and deal structuring, through designing and implementing deal structures across the global offshore wind portfolio. The role will be a key member of the deal teams, working closely with the regional business development teams and bp enablers including Finance and bp M&A.

In this role, you will be expected to:

Lead, as part of an integrated project team, the development of optimized partnership structures for offshore wind projects, collaborating with bp enablers such as group Finance, M&A, legal and tax

Contribute to deal negotiation strategy and development of contractual agreements

Optimise partnership structures using a range of options and commercial agreement types

Support due diligence for renewable energy projects and contribute to deal negotiations and development of contractual agreements

Provide insight and challenge to help decision makers select the project that generates the greatest return and provides the most value for the business

Deliver and maintain key evaluation metrics for projects

Support the development of presentations to senior management, support internal governance process and internal decision support packs

Work with adjoining Business Excellence and regional teams, and bp groups including bp M&A and Finance to support the development and implementation of offshore wind portfolio strategy with particular focus on partnerships

Work with Deal Implementation team to ensure robust asset integration and 100 Day planning

Support the development of in-house market knowledge, processes and tools for deal structuring

Foster learning environment with continuous improvement initiatives including capturing lessons learned

To be successful in this role, you will need:

Experience of power/energy sector

Working experience in a structuring role within project finance, debt advisory or M&A in infrastructure or renewables

Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline

Deep understanding of the renewable energy sector

To be a self-starter with strong analytical abilities in energy sector or energy consulting

Ability to work as part of an integrated project team and to work across multiple projects concurrently

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders at all levels

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Team player

Minimum Bachelor’s degree qualification

The role will be expected to: