Dealer Account Lead AU

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!

The key function of the Dealer Account Lead is to maintain and further develop strong relationships with our Dealer partners to grow business value. The Dealer Account lead is responsible for building and sustaining strong and collaborative relationships with Marketing, BD&I, M&C, Midstream to deliver best in class partnerships and value to our Dealer Partners.

The opportunity

Owns relationships for a portfolio of Dealers and responsible for account management and performance (volume & margin).

Drives new business opportunities.

Owns contract negotiations for new and existing dealers.

Single point of contact/accountability for given portfolio.

Local site support for truck stops in region (AU only)

Work closely with Account Operations Advisor and Coordinator on BAU activity.

Work closely with Customer Solutions Analysts and Customer onboarding Advisors on account set up activity.

Work closely with M&C Partnerships team on strategic retail offers.

Responsible for delivery and support of key offers across their respective dealer portfolio in conjunction with Bus Dev & Offer flow to work team.

About you

Experience operating in an Agile framework.

Broad understanding of Franchise Models

Some knowledge of Fuel & Convenience.

Relationship management experience

Experience engaging and influencing a diverse range of stakeholders, whilst maintaining strong relationships under challenging growth & competitor conditions.

Experience in working autonomously.

Experience delivering on complex contract negotiations.

AU full driver's license and willingness to drive to Dealer sites 50% of your time.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Company car is provided with this role.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account Management, Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Business Opportunities, Consultative selling skills, Contract Negotiations, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Influencing, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Relationship Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management, Strategic



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.