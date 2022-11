Job summary

.

The key function of the Dealer Account Lead is to maintain and further develop positive relationships with a portfolio of our retail Dealer partners to provide them with support and grow business value.

The Dealer Account lead is responsible for building and sustaining strong and collaborative relationships with Marketing, Mobility & Convenience, Supply and Future Fuels to deliver outstanding partnerships and value to our Dealer Partners.



Key Accountabilities

Maintain the relationships for a portfolio of Dealers and responsible for account management and performance (volume & margin)

Drive new business opportunities

Lead contract negotiations for new and existing dealers.

Single point of contact/accountability for given portfolio.

Work closely with support team

Work closely with Mobility & Convenience Partnerships team on strategic retail offers.

Responsible for delivery and support of key offers across their respective dealer portfolio in conjunction with Bus Dev & Marketing teams.

Experience operating in an Agile framework

Broad understanding of Franchise Models

Knowledge of Fuel & Convenience

Relationship management experience

Experience engaging and influencing a diverse range of partners, whilst maintaining strong relationships under challenging growth & competitive conditions

Experience in working autonomously

Experience delivering on complex contract negotiations

Consultative selling

Strong negotiation skills

Customer relationship management

Contract management

Territory management & prioritisation

Account strategy & planning

Influencing capability across internal & external partners

Permanent full-time position with a global organization that’s gearing up for the future

A life. Genuine work and life balance, and an organisation culture that cares and commits to balance.

Genuine career progression opportunities

Opportunity to play a role in bp’s ambition to be a very different company by 2030

Flexible work arrangements.

As the successful candidate you will have –BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.