As a Dealer Marketing Lead (Franchise), you will support driving long term growth and engagement within the network by tailoring Mobility & Convenience Americas marketing and activation plans for ampm & TravelCenters of America. You will work as a critical part of the Mobility & Convenience Americas team alongside the Hub and the Sales team, you will support the development and execution of impactful dealer experiences, addressing customer service needs and ensuring that efficient content and materials are delivered to dealers. This role plays a key part in improving Franchisee journeys and crafting high impact in-person engagements that align with the business’ overall commercial goals.
Project management skills, crucial for the successful delivery of the role’s deliverables, combined with a customer-focused, value-driven approach that consistently prioritizes the customer while delivering long-term business impact.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
