Customers & Products



Marketing Group



As a Dealer Marketing Lead (Franchise), you will support driving long term growth and engagement within the network by tailoring Mobility & Convenience Americas marketing and activation plans for ampm & TravelCenters of America. You will work as a critical part of the Mobility & Convenience Americas team alongside the Hub and the Sales team, you will support the development and execution of impactful dealer experiences, addressing customer service needs and ensuring that efficient content and materials are delivered to dealers. This role plays a key part in improving Franchisee journeys and crafting high impact in-person engagements that align with the business’ overall commercial goals.

3-5 years’ experience in marketing, partner management, or sales enablement, preferably in a multi-national matrix organisation.

Good analytical skills to bring together insights and track performance metrics.

Strong communication and relationship leadership skills to engage effectively with franchises and internal teams.

A proactive approach to problem-solving, with the ability to adapt to changing priorities.

Knowledge of digital marketing and CRM strategies, with experience in content optimization.

Project management skills, crucial for the successful delivery of the role’s deliverables, combined with a customer-focused, value-driven approach that consistently prioritizes the customer while delivering long-term business impact.

Your role is part of our regional marketing teams, which is made up of a diverse and dedicated team of marketers, working together to activate brand and customer experience and drive performance in-market.

When required, you will support your leader in collaborating closely with authorities in the Networks of Completion (NoEs) on the creative and critical thinking for your brand, inputting local takeaways to build common initiatives where possible.

You will work with the Hub, Sales and other teams within your market to complete your plans and optimize activity.

When required, you will engage closely with sponsors, partners, agencies, and SMEs, encouraging relationships to deliver impactful outcomes for dealers.

You will work closely with CX and CRM specialists, ensuring alignment in execution and activation efforts.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.