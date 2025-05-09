Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

As a Dealer Marketing Manager, you will focus on driving long term growth and engagement within the dealer network by tailoring marketing and activation plans for customers (branded marketer, jobber) in the US, primarily in the East of Rockies. You will work as a critical part of the local Mobility & Convenience Americas team alongside the Hub and Sales team, by supporting the development and execution of impactful dealer experiences, addressing customer service needs,

and ensuring that optimal content and materials are delivered to dealers in the US. This role plays a key part in improving dealer journeys and creating high impact in-person engagements that drive large scale, strategic impact for the local market and aligned to customer and business needs.

What you will need to be successful

· 7+ years’ experience in marketing, partner management, or sales enablement, preferably in a multi-national matrix organisation.

· Great analytical skills to gather insights and track performance metrics.

· Strong communication and relationship management skills to engage effectively with dealers and internal teams.

· A proactive approach to problem-solving, with the ability to adapt to changing priorities.

· Confidence in making decisions within the guidelines of the process, as well as identifying opportunities to remove bottlenecks, ease the process or improve efficiency, without compromising quality.

· Ability to identify patterns that could indicate a recurring issue in the process, and confidence in proposing potential solutions or escalating to your leadership.

· Strong project management skills, essential for the successful delivery of the role’s deliverables, combined with a customer-obsessed, value-driven approach that consistently prioritizes the customer while delivering long-term business impact.

· Proven business insight and digital expertise to drive innovation and strategic decision-making.

You will work with

· Your role is part of our regional marketing teams, which is made up of a diverse and talented team of marketers, working together to activate brand and customer experience and drive performance in-market.

· When required, you will support your leader in collaborating closely with experts in the Networks of Excellence (NoEs) on the creative and strategic thinking for your brand, inputting local learnings to create common initiatives where possible.

· You will work with the Hub, Sales, and other teams within your market to execute your plans and optimize activity.

· When required, you will engage closely with sponsors, partners, agencies, and SMEs, fostering relationships to deliver impactful outcomes for dealers.

· You will work closely with CX specialists, ensuring alignment in execution and activation efforts.

How much do we pay (Base)? $101,000-$187,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core, US Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of related industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.