Dealer Territory Coordinator - Guadalajara

The Dealer Territory Coordinator is responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximizing overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.
This position will be home based in Guadalajara, Jalisco.
The role will report to the Retail Operations Manager or District Manager.