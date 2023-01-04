Dealer Territory Coordinator - Guadalajara

Job summary

This position will be home based in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The Dealer Territory Coordinator will be responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximising overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards. The role will report to the Retail Operations Manager or District Manager.

Manage individual and group performance of his territory stations.

Ensure stations generate market leading customer experience.

Accountability for dealer relationship, act as focal point for dealer in all matters.

Re-negotiate dealer contract based on site profitability and boundaries defined by Asset Management.

Carry out SWOT analysis when is needed and supervise accomplishment of established plan.

Inform and provide feedback to the head office to ensure current priorities, maximize high performance and objective achievement.

Use planning tools to structure and execute site visits in his territory.

Oversee, coach, develop and advise their site managers to improve their own and their site’s performance and results.

Implement and communicate to dealers BP’s programs and procedures and inform central teams about results and feedback from sites / customers.

Apply personnel management basics. Generate an organization environment healthy and optimal.

Ensure organization goals and objectives achievement to generate profit; monitor and handle performance indicators on his territory to improve them proactively.

Lead opening site projects.

Lead, oversee and be an example on HSSE policies and standards application. Ensure compliance based on defined criteria and minimum review frequency.

Ensure maintenance program accomplishment in his territory sites.

Validate each site have complete official documents required.

Interaction with authorities and ensure full compliance of legal & CoC BP requirements at site.

Education and Experience