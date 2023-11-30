Dealer & Truckstop Key Account Lead AU

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!

The key function of the Key Account Lead, Dealer & Truckstop is to maintain and further develop strong relationships with our strategic Dealer partners to grow business value, as well as managing the relationship, performance, and safe & reliable operations of bp's franchise Truckstop network. The Key Account Lead is responsible for building and sustaining strong and collaborative relationships with Marketing, BD&I, M&C, Midstream & Legal to deliver best in class partnerships and value to our Dealer and Truckstop partners.

The opportunity

Owns and manages relationships for a portfolio of strategic Dealers and bp’s franchise Truckstop network, including responsibility for account management and performance (volume & margin).

Ownership and single point of contact for bp’s largest Dealers

Accountability for bp’s national Truckstop franchise business, including driving sales growth through fuel and convenience, asset performance, P&L accountability and maintaining a strong working relationship with our franchisee.

Management of complex contract negotiations across the portfolio.

Strong working relationship with Key Account Operation Lead to deliver key objectives across the portfolio.

Represent the ANZ Dealer team on internal forums and projects as required.

Work closely with Partner Support team on BAU activity.

Work closely with Assets on maintenance performance and the project activity across the Truckstop network.

Work closely with M&C Convenience team on strategic retail offers.

Responsible for delivery and support of key offers across the respective portfolio in conjunction with Bus Dev & Offer flow to work team.

Ownership and accountability for bp relationship with our weighbridge provider.

In country leadership support to the Senior Manager, Dealer ANZ

About you

Minimum 5 years’ experience in strategic account management

Strong understanding of Franchise Models

Solid understanding of Fuel & Convenience.

Relationship development & management experience

Experience engaging and influencing a diverse range of stakeholders, whilst maintaining strong relationships under challenging growth & competitor conditions.

Experience in working autonomously.

Experience delivering on sophisticated contract negotiations.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account Management, Account strategy and business planning, Business Acumen, Contract Negotiations, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Hiring, Influencing, Key Accounts, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management, Strategic



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.