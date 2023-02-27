Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Join out Dutch Retail team as a



Dealer & Jobber Manager





bp has the ambition to become the number 2 energy retail in the Netherlands. This growth will be mainly achieved by growth in the Dealer & Jobber channel. The Dealer & Jobber Manager will be responsible to plan and achieve this growth and for the performance, profitability, and contractual relationships of the Dealer & Jobber (DODO/UNDO) business in the Netherlands.

In this role you will:

Be the owner of the strategic plan, to achieve the annual DO ( Dealer Owned site) growth in the Netherlands by determining contact strategy, offer development, way of working etc.

Systematically follow up on plan to determine if milestones are met or that adjustments are needed.

Lead performance and drive improvements in Fuels Operations, in terms of fuel volume and achieved margin, accountable cost control and working capital, operational HSSE, and people metrics within the Fuels District team.

Manage direct team of two RTM’s (Retails Territory Manager) DO; develop individual and team skills of RTM’s DO.

Together with the team responsible for negotiation, renewal, and acquirement of dealer contracts in line with delivery of strategy and plan.

Have direct relationships with strategic partners

Ensure the representation of the bp brand is in accordance with brand standards, ensuring compliance with HSSE standards within the fuels market to protect bp’s reputation.

Represent concerns or issues raised by bp dealers to continually improve the business relationship.

Ensure all agreed work programmes and marketing initiatives are implemented effectively and in a professional way.

Work with the Operations leadership team and functional support units to ensure strategy delivery and performance through operational excellence.

Work with Assets team with regards to the decapitalisation of company assets into the DODO channel, agreeing parameters for associated fuel sales agreements or new Franchise arrangements.

Attend Dealer forums or meetings as required to support RTM’s DO to assist in the resolution of customers’ issues.

Implement the fuels pricing strategy and tactics across the network to deliver business unit fuel volume and margin targets.

Support the development of HSSE attitudes and behaviours across the DODO business.

Be the business owner for AdBlue for the entire retail network in the Netherlands

Visit Dealer sites a minimum of 2 days per week.



We have the following requirements:

HBO/ University degree

Significant operational experience in a customer facing sales environment

Extensive experience in leading and motivating a team within a challenging environment

Proven commercial experience and relationship management skills

Experienced negotiator

Broad based business acumen, including well developed analytical skills

Ability to communicate at a strategic level with 3rd party organisations

Strong financial expertise and strong budget & cost control.

Strong performance management skills, able to prioritise and focus team on program delivery

Track record of achieving strong results

Driving license (B)

Languages: Dutch and English fluent (verbal and written)

Experience of small format convenience retailing would be useful