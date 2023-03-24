Decision Quality Analyst

Job summary
Role Synopsis
The Projects organization in Production & Operations (P&O) delivers all bp’s medium- to large-scale projects on behalf of the P&O, Gas & Low Carbon, and Regions, Cities & Solutions entities. The Global Concept Development (GCD) and New Energy (NE) teams support project identification and deliver the front end of these new energy and resilient hydrocarbon projects, which requires making or recommending critical business and technical decisions when the outcome is uncertain.
Decision Quality (DQ) provides a robust framework to improve decision making under uncertainty. Elements of the framework are currently applied within bp, but there is a desire to improve the uptake and rigor of DQ within the projects organization and related functions through full application of Decision Analysis (DA).
The Decision Analyst will be expected to support decision making as well as assist in nurturing the growing interest in the DQ/DA framework through consulting, coaching, training, and building a track record of success. The position will require the ability to influence as well as a willingness to engage in “hands on” work.
Key Accountabilities
The Decision Analyst will report to the Decision Quality Manager and support implementation of DQ within Global Concept Development (GCD) and New Energy (NE) and its promotion across P&O-projects and beyond, in support of better decision making. Specific accountabilities include:
- Participate in implementing the DQ strategy and execution plan to embed the practice in the way we work and in projects processes
- Facilitation of key complex framing workshops in new areas of the business and influencing follow up
- Developing models to provide decision clarity
- Coaching individuals and project teams regarding DQ implementation in specific projects
- Assisting in building a network of practitioners, influencers and change agents in different disciplines across bp to promote DQ and lead bp on the next steps towards Organizational Decision Quality.
- Supporting the DQ Community of Practice
- Assisting the DQ Manager coordinating with the Learning organization and external parties to provide appropriate training opportunities, as well as delivering training, to drive basic DQ skills in the general population and advanced training for advanced practitioners.
- Supporting collaboration with bp’s digital organization to provide a digital framework for enhanced decision making
Essential Experience and Education
Desirable criteria
- Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, science or business area
- Deep experience in Decision Analysis
- Proven ability and passion for developing others and serving the client
- Passion for, and experience in, making critical business decisions under conditions of uncertainty
- Intimate familiarity with the DQ framework and experience in applying its elements in a project setting
- Ability to build requisite stochastic models in spreadsheet software
- Experience with decision analysis, simulation, and other analytic software
- Strong facilitation and communication skills
- Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters
- Able to interact and influence internal and external stakeholders at all levels
Why Join Us
- Breadth of experience applying operations research or management science techniques
- Experience in the hydrocarbon and renewable energy sectors
- Project management experience, especially in the early stages
- MBA or engineering economics experience
- Cross-functional interaction experience
- Experience in coaching and in organizational change as well as in consulting
- SDP certification, INCOSE CSEP, or INFORMS CAP credentials
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.