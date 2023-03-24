Decision Quality Analyst

Job summary

Role Synopsis



The Projects organization in Production & Operations (P&O) delivers all bp’s medium- to large-scale projects on behalf of the P&O, Gas & Low Carbon, and Regions, Cities & Solutions entities. The Global Concept Development (GCD) and New Energy (NE) teams support project identification and deliver the front end of these new energy and resilient hydrocarbon projects, which requires making or recommending critical business and technical decisions when the outcome is uncertain.

Decision Quality (DQ) provides a robust framework to improve decision making under uncertainty. Elements of the framework are currently applied within bp, but there is a desire to improve the uptake and rigor of DQ within the projects organization and related functions through full application of Decision Analysis (DA).

The Decision Analyst will be expected to support decision making as well as assist in nurturing the growing interest in the DQ/DA framework through consulting, coaching, training, and building a track record of success. The position will require the ability to influence as well as a willingness to engage in “hands on” work.



Key Accountabilities



The Decision Analyst will report to the Decision Quality Manager and support implementation of DQ within Global Concept Development (GCD) and New Energy (NE) and its promotion across P&O-projects and beyond, in support of better decision making. Specific accountabilities include:

Participate in implementing the DQ strategy and execution plan to embed the practice in the way we work and in projects processes

Facilitation of key complex framing workshops in new areas of the business and influencing follow up

Developing models to provide decision clarity

Coaching individuals and project teams regarding DQ implementation in specific projects

Assisting in building a network of practitioners, influencers and change agents in different disciplines across bp to promote DQ and lead bp on the next steps towards Organizational Decision Quality.

Supporting the DQ Community of Practice

Assisting the DQ Manager coordinating with the Learning organization and external parties to provide appropriate training opportunities, as well as delivering training, to drive basic DQ skills in the general population and advanced training for advanced practitioners.

Supporting collaboration with bp’s digital organization to provide a digital framework for enhanced decision making

Essential Experience and Education

Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, science or business area

Deep experience in Decision Analysis

Proven ability and passion for developing others and serving the client

Passion for, and experience in, making critical business decisions under conditions of uncertainty

Intimate familiarity with the DQ framework and experience in applying its elements in a project setting

Ability to build requisite stochastic models in spreadsheet software

Experience with decision analysis, simulation, and other analytic software

Strong facilitation and communication skills

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters

Able to interact and influence internal and external stakeholders at all levels

Breadth of experience applying operations research or management science techniques

Experience in the hydrocarbon and renewable energy sectors

Project management experience, especially in the early stages

MBA or engineering economics experience

Cross-functional interaction experience

Experience in coaching and in organizational change as well as in consulting

SDP certification, INCOSE CSEP, or INFORMS CAP credentials

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.