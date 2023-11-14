Decision Quality Analyst

Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
The Projects organization in Production & Operations (P&O) delivers all bp’s medium- to large-scale projects on behalf of the P&O, Gas & Low Carbon, and Regions, Cities & Solutions entities. The Global Concept Development (GCD) and New Energy (NE) teams support project identification and deliver the front end of these new energy and resilient hydrocarbon projects, which requires making or recommending critical business and technical decisions when the outcome is uncertain.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key accountabilities:
The Decision Analyst will report to the Decision Quality Manager and support implementation of DQ within Global Concept Development (GCD) and New Energy (NE) and its promotion across P&O-projects and beyond, in support of better decision making. Specific accountabilities include:
Essential Education:
Essential Experience And Job Requirements:
Desirable Criteria:
Useful experience includes:
About bp
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.