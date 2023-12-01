Defect Elimination Project Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Defect Elimination Reliability Engineer (RE) serves as the primary point of contact for engineering delivery and reliability scope for the refinery. Defect Elimination (DE) portfolio as a member of the Whiting DE Squad. Key accountabilities include engineering design oversight and knowledge of site specifications and construction protocols.The RE will interact with the Maintenance Squad Leaders, Maintenance Supervisors, Maintenance Planners, Operations Squad Leaders, Production Engineers, Planners, Schedulers and Process Engineers to ensure efficient and effective implementation of long-term mechanical integrity and reliability issues. This role also includes the oversight of contract resources providing support for DE project delivery. The RE will also collaborate with the Maintenance Engineer (ME) to gain inputs into the long-term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into the DE portfolio. The RE will work with the bp Solutions and Whiting Technical team Subject Matter Experts to manage the resolution of complex reliability issues.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Site Defect Elimination Program Support

Delivers engineering quality and reliability scoping for the DE project portfolio and delivers high quality, asset team aligned solutions under the direction of the DE Squad Lead.

Supports DE Squad Lead to effectively adhere to the Whiting DE Project Process ensuring project completion on schedule and within budget estimates.

Provide assurance of quality project completion, maintenance build, and handover to the Asset Team.

Oversees contract engineering support and project delivery accountabilities as defined in the Whiting DE Project Process.

Leverage skills and competencies of engineering contractors, vendors and bpS technical support, building successful and mutually beneficial long-term relationships.

Assists with building site specific construction safety plans in compliance with Whiting’s policies established and enforced to achieve an injury free workplace. Demonstrate behaviors which promote a safe work environment in all aspects of the job.

Works with DE Squad Lead to ensure adherence to the Whiting DE Project Process to appropriately align stakeholders and reliably deliver project outcomes.

Reliability Support

Utilizes various reliability tools in support of continuous improvement (CI), including leading or supporting key reliability program activities.

Performs Root Cause Analysis (RCA’s) as directed based on production loss and other triggers.

Responsible for quality RCAs and reliability recommendations. Issues findings via Blue Sheets and One-Pagers.

Optimizes equipment PM’s based on strategic priority as a part of the site RBM program.

Supports identification of work scopes to be included in the annual defect elimination plan.

Site Reliability Program

Owns Reliability Portfolio activity to drive site-wide reliability improvement.

Supports Reliability team in implementation of Portfolio activities.

Owner of specified site reliability program elements & practices

Drives organizational learning and engagement via shared learnings and reliability advocacy.

Plays a leading role in the coaching and development of more junior engineers, including new hires.

Provides reliability focused oversight of discipline engineering.

Maintenance Support

Supports the overall life cycle cost of the asset to meet business strategies by providing input to the following items.

Prioritization of maintenance funding.

Analyses failure data for input to address reliability drivers, projects and decisions.

Understand short-term and long-term cost drivers, reliability, availability, mechanical integrity risks and develop mitigation plans.

Essential Experience and Education:

A minimum of 5 years of oil and gas experience

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.