  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Delivery Driver - Fresh Serve Bakery

Delivery Driver - Fresh Serve Bakery

Delivery Driver - Fresh Serve Bakery

  Location US: Bakery Louisville
  Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  Job category Retail Group
  Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  Job type Professionals
  Job code RQ091310
  Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Retail Group


Job Description:

Join Our Team as a Driver – Independent Work with Immediate Benefits                                                                                                                                       

As a crucial part of our delivery team, you will play a crucial role in ensuring timely deliveries to our stores while working independently on the road. Your responsibilities will include tracking travel details, performing pre- and post-trip vehicle inspections, and maintaining the cleanliness of your vehicle. Enjoy the flexibility of working independently while being supported by a team that values your contribution. Plus, you’ll benefit from comprehensive health coverage starting on day one of employment, giving you peace of mind from the moment you join. If you thrive in an independent, driving-focused role and have a dedication to safety and service, this position is for you.

Crucial Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
 Make deliveries to the stores
 Track delivery and travel information through daily paperwork
 Perform pre and post trip inspections of the vehicle
 Load and unload trucks
 Assist in sanitation responsibilities
 Perform additional duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications
Education
 High school diploma or equivalent experience

Experience
 1 year of truck driving experience

Knowledge/Skills
 Excellent customer service skills
 Ability to read and follow all marked road signs

Equipment/Special Expertise
 Knowledge of driving and operating large vehicles

Other Considerations
 Must have a valid driver’s license
 Must be able to acquire a DOT medical certification card
 Must be at least 21 years of age or older
 Must be able to work 3rd shift

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

