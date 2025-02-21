Delivery Driver - Fresh Serve Bakery

Entity:Customers & Products
Join Our Team as a Driver – Independent Work with Immediate Benefits
As a crucial part of our delivery team, you will play a crucial role in ensuring timely deliveries to our stores while working independently on the road. Your responsibilities will include tracking travel details, performing pre- and post-trip vehicle inspections, and maintaining the cleanliness of your vehicle. Enjoy the flexibility of working independently while being supported by a team that values your contribution. Plus, you’ll benefit from comprehensive health coverage starting on day one of employment, giving you peace of mind from the moment you join. If you thrive in an independent, driving-focused role and have a dedication to safety and service, this position is for you.
Crucial Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
Make deliveries to the stores
Track delivery and travel information through daily paperwork
Perform pre and post trip inspections of the vehicle
Load and unload trucks
Assist in sanitation responsibilities
Perform additional duties as assigned
Preferred Qualifications
Education
High school diploma or equivalent experience
Experience
1 year of truck driving experience
Knowledge/Skills
Excellent customer service skills
Ability to read and follow all marked road signs
Equipment/Special Expertise
Knowledge of driving and operating large vehicles
Other Considerations
Must have a valid driver’s license
Must be able to acquire a DOT medical certification card
Must be at least 21 years of age or older
Must be able to work 3rd shift
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.