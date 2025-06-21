Delivery Driver - Fresh Serve Bakery

Job summary

The delivery driver is responsible for transporting and delivering food and supply items to Thorntons stores. The delivery driver interacts with customers, loads and unloads vehicles, provides complete and accurate paperwork of all deliveries and assists with daily sanitation ​

Crucial Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

 Make deliveries to the stores

 Track delivery and travel information through daily paperwork

 Perform pre and post trip inspections of the vehicle

 Load and unload trucks

 Assist in sanitation responsibilities

 Perform additional duties as assigned



Preferred Qualifications

Education

 High school diploma or equivalent experience



Experience

 1 year of truck driving experience



Knowledge/Skills

 Excellent customer service skills

 Ability to read and follow all marked road signs



Equipment/Special Expertise

 Knowledge of driving and operating large vehicles



Other Considerations

 Must have a valid driver’s license

 Must be able to acquire a DOT medical certification card

 Must be at least 21 years of age or older

 Must be able to work 3rd shift

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



