Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The purpose of the Delivery Engineer role is to contribute to building a world-class high power charging business through securing grid connections in a cost-efficient way. This includes playing an interface role between contractors, manufacturers, DNOs, bp’s HSSE team and bp’s project team.

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 Electrical Vehicle) charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an



Delivery Engineer_ bp pulse

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

Success is ensuring predictable readiness to commence execution and operation, developing and maintaining a strong and beneficial working relationship with all of the relevant stakeholders including the DNO/DSO’s while achieving the most efficient price setter position through obtaining grid connections at reasonable prices and in a timely manner to support the project schedule requirements.

In this role You will:

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the FM&S installation aim.

Establish, develop, and maintain strong working relationships with the relevant stakeholders including the DNO/DSO’s relevant to the project needs.

Accountable to coordinate all required construction permitting within the end-to-end DNO processes along with the project needs to remove blockers for successful timely installation of the chargers.

Alignment with established common process/legal requirement to meet the expected delivery criteria.

Management, along with the contractors of DNO connections to support the project schedule needs.

Management of potential subsidy programs from application with administration until subsidies are captured, including performance management across the whole process.

Support the risk management process across each region.

Coordinate engineering & supplier performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner.

Coordinate DNO’s and their individual requirements for connection points / charger information

Coordinate legal interfaces with the project & stakeholder needs to remove blockers to successful, timely commencement of construction and operation.

Support the identification of key Electrical Vehicle Supply Equipment technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules.

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes.

Accountability for Purchase to Pay process activities aligned to the role.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments.

We have the following requirements:

University degree in electrical engineering or comparable education

5-10 years of working in related roles

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Civil installations across hydrocarbon forecourt and industrial installations.

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

An understanding of industry relevant engineering standards

A solid understanding of the EV value chain / technologies and necessary infrastructure to support

Clear understanding and experience in grid connections, grid access constraints and requirements and the process in achieving such.

Knowledge on the permitting and legal compliance processes

Driven approach to challenges with ability to work autonomously and hands on working style

A self-starting team player who is willing to roll up the sleeves.

Fluent in English and French

Desirable Experience:

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

5-10 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Sound knowledge of civil installations and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.

Knowledge of Agile framework, Six Sigma, process improvement techniques and related tools (ADO, analytical power Apps)

PMP certification or equivalent.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.