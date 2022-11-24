Delivery Lead

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!

As part of BP Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to scale an outstanding software engineering team, environment and culture.

You would work closely with and be supported by HO Digital Engineering to lead, motivate and develop the capabilities of 10 existing agile engineering teams in addition to building new ones to support our aggressive goals and expansion into other regions.

The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work while motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact.

You would work closely with Delivery Managers and Tech Leads, Architects and Security to ensure the delivery of high-quality software using best practices, through clear leadership, mentorship and guidance while providing insight in performance.

Key Accountabilities:

Create, maintain, and publish a consolidated Delivery Plan for all pulsevision teams.

Track delivery progress against published milestones.

Track dependencies and risks to delivery.

Implement an engineering governance framework.

Lead programme delivery.

Work with teams and programme leadership to resolve issues, dependencies and mitigate risks; highlight blockers.

Work with Product Managers to negotiate scope and maintain sustainable inflight work.

Work with Delivery Managers to assess workload and capacity imbalance. Raise capacity and capability requirements to Programme Leadership. Identify missing roles that can ensure smooth delivery and governance.

Coordinate with Programme Orchestration, WoW Group and the delivery teams to roll out delivery improvements.

Work with Orchestration team and Programme Leadership to shape the programme governance model.

Feedback to Programme Orchestration on what is working and what isn’t.

Coach Delivery Managers.

Engage with Product and Business to negotiate scope and timelines.

Oversee go-live planning and release management.

Coordinate with Operations team for release support and transition.

Delivery Managers of each team report to this role.

Your Education:

CS degree or equivalent work experience.

Your Experience: