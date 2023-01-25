Delivery Lead

Grade GResponsible for providing technical leadership for service management / process management / operations support activities (depending on specialism), driving related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, collaborating with a range of stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management; Operations Support.
Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need You to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!
As part of BP Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to scale an outstanding software engineering team, environment and culture.
You would work closely with and be supported by HO Digital Engineering to lead, motivate and develop the capabilities of 20 existing agile engineering teams in addition to building new ones to support our aggressive goals and expansion into other regions.
The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work while motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact.
You would work closely with Delivery Managers and Tech Leads, Architects and Security to ensure the delivery of high-quality software using best practices, through clear leadership, mentorship and guidance while providing insight in performance.
Key Accountabilities