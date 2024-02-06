Delivery Lead, Energy Storage Systems

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be a Delivery Lead, sitting under bp’s Solutions Development team, within the Advanced Energy Solutions. The role holder will develop, implement, and deliver innovative energy storage solutions. This opportunity will require the candidate to be in close collaboration with multiple interfaces, such as business stakeholders, I&E digital experts and other relevant teams.



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

The Delivery Lead responsible for driving, exploring, and implementing the solutions through innovation pilots, proof of concepts, pre-scale commercialisation and business development activities. The successful candidate demonstrates the strong ownership of the projects to ensure the successful delivery and to define the use case in various BESS application scenarios. The role requires the candidate to be a good collaborator with the engagement of multiple functions and business stakeholders across the group.

Responsibilities: The Delivery Lead is responsible for key work packages across multiple energy storage pilots and pre-scale projects, ensuring adherence to safety, performance and reliability standards.

Delivery planning and Execution Coordination: Lead the elicitation of business requirements, documentation of functional requirements, and development of comprehensive delivery plans for battery energy storage systems.

Lead the elicitation of business requirements, documentation of functional requirements, and development of comprehensive delivery plans for battery energy storage systems. Produce standardized solutions specifications in line with the project use case, and overall requirements.

Manage 3rd party partners and OEM relationships and work closely with procurement teams to optimize efficiencies through the delivery.

Stakeholder Management : Identify relevant stakeholders and coordinate across internal teams, external contractors, utilities, local authorities, equipment suppliers and ensure alignment throughout the project delivery lifecycle.

: Identify relevant stakeholders and coordinate across internal teams, external contractors, utilities, local authorities, equipment suppliers and ensure alignment throughout the project delivery lifecycle. Technical Governance and Oversight : Apply an understanding of energy storage (battery) technologies, use cases, and applications areas (EV charging, Microgrid) plus experience in project delivery coordination to:

: Apply an understanding of energy storage (battery) technologies, use cases, and applications areas (EV charging, Microgrid) plus experience in project delivery coordination to: Elaborate and refine delivery schedules, solution charter, and project/equipment costs (if applicable) to make sure a lean but practicable solution with an acceptable risk profile is delivered.

Conduct technical feasibility studies, risk assessments, and other forms of technical due diligence (FATs, SATs) at relevant milestones within the project.

Up-to-date knowledge on applicable international and regional (EMEA) standards for the design, and full life cycle delivery of battery energy storage systems.

Risks, Issues and Opportunities Management : Implement effective procedures and lead the identification and cataloging of risks, issues and opportunities, while ensuring adequate interface to cascade inwards to the AES team, as well as upwards into the relevant aggregate project, program, and regional registers.

: Implement effective procedures and lead the identification and cataloging of risks, issues and opportunities, while ensuring adequate interface to cascade inwards to the AES team, as well as upwards into the relevant aggregate project, program, and regional registers. Reporting, Documentation and Learnings Management : Proactively generate content, and all relevant delivery documentation progress, key metrics, and highlights are available to relevant stakeholders.

: Proactively generate content, and all relevant delivery documentation progress, key metrics, and highlights are available to relevant stakeholders. Foster internal knowledge sharing and thought leadership initiatives.

Comply with internal code of conduct and company values.

About you:

A degree in an Engineering discipline (preferably an Advanced degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Renewable Energy, or Construction Management).

Relevant Project Management certification is desirable.

Proven experience (5+ years) in the design and delivery of power systems (preferably battery energy storage systems within the EMEA region).

Resilient, result-oriented, with ability to lead the multiple projects in a complex organization environment, and influence within cross-functional teams.

Independent, agile, and autonomic.

So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge in solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now!

Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion:

At bp you have the opportunity to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also help employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.