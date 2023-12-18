Job summary

The Delivery Lead Payroll Services supervises the providing of payroll analytical and management services in support of a smooth payroll delivery in the UK, including transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of payroll related research and queries. In addition, the responsibility for leading a team of Payroll & Benefit Specialists.



Job Description:

The Delivery Lead Payroll Services is responsible for ensuring successful delivery of payroll in the UK. This involves holding the vendor partners to account, devising solutions to resolve issues or improve payroll services in the UK. The role requires working with partners to create improved processes, minimise risk, reduce costs and improve the quality and reliability of the service. In addition, the Delivery Lead develops the team of Payroll & Benefit Specialists.

Role Accountabilities;

This role leads a team that who look after the transaction of payroll/benefits activities in the UK, working with internal customers and third party vendor partners to provide solutions to maintain and/or improve payroll services to employees on the UK domestic payroll.

More specifically, this role is accountable for the:

Deputising for the Manager, Payroll Services

Management of Payroll & Benefit Specialists, ensuring they possess the necessary skills and experience to perform their roles; management of the recruitment process and conduct performance reviews, expense approvals etc

Approval of the monthly payroll to release the BACS payments

Approval of the weekly BACS runs

Monthly reporting and/or posting of various payroll related files eg uploading of employee pension contributions, GAYE, union fees etc

Monthly pre-payroll checking and corrections including manual adjustments

Management of new payment codes to be set up the pay system, testing and communication to the requestor

Provision of documentation and knowledge share to satisfy audit requirements

Direction and solutions around problem identification and resolution

Liaison with vendor partners to ensure prompt and accurate payroll processing and related postings

Critical issue point of contact between vendor partners and bp to resolve process issues on either side

Liaison with bp Tax, bp Finance, and other internal parties as needed in support of payroll related activities, providing subject matter expertise in order to support issue resolution

Management of the overpayments and reclaim process, liaising with BFHR to ensure consistent application of the Overpayment policy; submission of prior tax year adjustments with the HMRC where appropriate

Identifying and demonstrating continuous process improvement opportunities including payroll related measures to help improve the efficiency of payroll operations through trend analysis, metrics etc

Ensuring local work instructions are accurate, up to date, and fit for purpose

Leading efforts relating to ad hoc and unanticipated work requests and projects as required

Skills and Experience:

Demonstrated experience in Payroll Administration / Operations

Relevant payroll qualification eg CIPP

Sound understanding of HRMC legislation and legal compliance

An understanding of sophisticated PAYE and NI query resolution

Project Management skills

Experience of leading others

Knowledge of HR systems strongly preferred

Highly numerate / strong analytical skills required

Proficiency with Excel spreadsheets

Direct interaction/experience within an HR function preferred

Knowledge of HR systems including ADP payroll

Ability to interact with employees at all levels of the organisation

Competencies Required;

Analytical problem solver

Attention to detail

Holds themselves and others to a high standard of accuracy

Able to adapt to changing priorities, peaks in workload and to timelines

