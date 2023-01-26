Delivery Manager

Job summary

Responsible for supporting service delivery through service management / process management activities (depending on specialism), supporting related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, and providing sound knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management.

Overall Purpose

Want to be part of something Electrifying?

BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.

To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!

As part of BP Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to scale an outstanding software engineering team, environment and culture.

You would work closely with and be supported by Delivery Lead to lead, motivate and develop the capabilities of your 2-4 agile engineering teams in addition to building new ones to support our aggressive goals and expansion into other regions.



Key Accountabilities

• Take the needs and challenges of the team’s stakeholders and partner with them to create and update the delivery roadmap and project plans to support business goals.

• Communicate the purpose of the work and value to be delivered to the team.

• Collaborate with an existing Tech SME to collect technical delivery data related to the Four Key Metrics and to continuously improve upon them.

• Support initiatives and efforts towards enabling frequent smaller releases. In the interim, create release plans and coordinate go-live activities with all required teams.

• Manage progress towards agreed milestones and provide visibility to all stakeholders. Project likely outcomes and options for remedial action. Act!

• Champion transparent playback of completed work and progress. Get feedback from stakeholders.

• Actively review the roadmap and plan ahead by identifying the work to be done, available capacity, and capability to deliver. Identify dependencies and work with other teams to get commitments. Work with engineering programme leadership to plan capacity and negotiate timelines and scope providing options for what can be achieved realistically.

• Ensure that the team's backlog is up to date; actively support, feed into and improve team and wider reporting and visibility.

• Define optimal work-in-progress limits for each stage of the delivery lifecycle and balance capacity and work intake to optimise flow. Negotiate work intake with stakeholders and product.

• Ensure agreed definitions of ready and done are adhered to by the team and external stakeholders.



Values & Behaviours – Live our Purpose, Play to Win & Care for others

• Successfully managed delivery teams within a large programme building bespoke enterprise platforms and applications.

• Experience running IT projects with multiple stakeholder involvement and comfortable working directly with business and technical executives, and product managers.

• Solid understanding of the practical application of agile and kanban development methods and leading software development teams in an Agile/Lean environment.

• Expertise in creating delivery roadmaps and planning.

• Experience working with multidisciplinary project teams across the whole SDLC.

