Delivery Manager

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



Do you want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!

As part of BP Pulse Platform Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to scale an outstanding software engineering team, environment and culture.

You will work closely with and be supported by Technical Lead to lead, empower and develop the capabilities of your engineering teams in addition to building new ones to support our ambitious goals and expansion into other regions.

The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work while motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact.

You will have the opportunity to work closely with other Delivery Managers and Tech Leads, Architects and Security to ensure the delivery of high-quality software using standard processes, through clear leadership, mentorship and guidance while providing insight in performance.

Within this role, you will be leading the scope, risks and mitigation strategies throughout the delivery lifecycle.

Take the needs and challenges of the team’s collaborators and partner with them to create and update the delivery roadmap and project plans to support business goals.

Communicate the purpose of the work and value to be delivered to the team.

Collaborate with an existing Tech SME to collect technical delivery data related to the Four Key Metrics and to continuously improve upon them.

Support initiatives and efforts towards enabling frequent smaller releases. In the interim, create release plans and coordinate launch activities with all required teams.

Lead progress towards agreed landmarks and provide awareness of all collaborators. Project likely outcomes and options for remedial action. Act!

Champion transparent playback of completed work and progress. Get feedback from partners.

Actively review the roadmap and plan ahead by identifying the work to be done, available capacity, and capability to deliver. Identify dependencies and work with other teams to get commitments. Work with engineering programme leadership to plan capacity and negotiate timelines and scope providing options for what can be achieved realistically.

Ensure that the team's backlog is up to date; actively support, feed into and improve team and wider reporting and visibility.

Define optimal work-in-progress limits for each stage of the delivery lifecycle and balance capacity and work intake to optimise flow. Negotiate work intake with team members and product.

Ensure agreed definitions of ready and done are adhered to by the team and external customers.

Work with tech leads, QAs and BAs on managing workload for production support and operating the team’s software in production, and planning support schedules for the team where relevant.

Identify bottlenecks in the delivery process and take remedial action. Track and analyse cycle time. Facilitate discussions within the team (such as through retrospectives) to identify options for process improvement.

Manage and mitigate, as needed, relevant risks, issues, dependencies and assumptions. Escalate where needed in a timely manner.

Capture innovations, lessons learned and successes and share them other teams in the programme.

Promote a culture of one-on-one feedback within the team.

Build positive team dynamics and relationships with other teams and partners, adhering to the Prime Directive and modelling servant leadership.

Educate team members on agile ways of working, championing ceremonies and ‘being agile’ as well as ‘doing agile’.

You will be working closely with and being supported by the Technical Lead to lead, empower and develop the capabilities of your engineering teams in addition to building new ones

Working closely with other Delivery Managers and Tech Leads, Architects and Security to ensure the delivery of high-quality software

Working with tech leads, QAs and BAs on handling workload for production support and operating the team’s software

Successfully led delivery teams within a large programme building bespoke enterprise platforms and applications.

Experience running IT projects with multiple partner involvement and comfortable working directly with business and technical executives, and product managers.

Solid understanding of the practical application of agile and kanban development methods and leading software development teams in an Agile/Lean environment.

Expertise in creating delivery roadmaps and planning.

Experience working with multidisciplinary project teams across the whole SDLC.

Bp operates a 60% office 40% home flexible working policy - a hybrid model offering the best of both worlds!

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



