Technology



IT&S Group



We are hiring for multiple roles on delivery management and accepting applications at all level of experience.

About bp/team

bp’s Technology organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.

Responsibilities

The Delivery Manager plays a critical role translating strategy into actionable steps and driving successful delivery of products, platforms, and services. This hands-on role is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the right products, platforms and services are being built and delivered efficiently. This role makes key decisions on feature development, balances stakeholder priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.

Technology delivery management: Oversee projects involving the development and implementation of products, platforms, and business processes to achieve desired business outcomes. Create and manage roadmaps, schedules, and budgets. Act as the main liaison between stakeholders, development teams, and business units globally dispersed, at various levels within and outside of bp. Incorporate Agile frameworks to align and track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value.

Data-driven decision-making: Monitor a product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation. Champion transparency across bp by showcasing work in progress, elevating metrics and seeking regular feedback from internal collaborators and users.

Monitor a product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation. Champion transparency across bp by showcasing work in progress, elevating metrics and seeking regular feedback from internal collaborators and users. Resource and vendor management: Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality.

Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality. Financial management: Oversee budget planning, allocation, and tracking to ensure alignment with business objectives. Monitor financial performance, control costs, and provide accurate reporting to support decision-making and optimize resource utilization across projects, platforms, or services.

Experience and qualifications

Computer Science degree or equivalent work experience.

Excellence in balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution, with solid attention to detail.

Outstanding communication and influence skills, with the ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators and prioritize demands

Motivated by the challenges of solving complex problems and a passion for making things happen

The Delivery Manager at this level demonstrates ownership of delivering initiatives involving multiple stakeholders and teams. They effectively lead delivery teams, balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution to achieve business outcomes. They guide resource planning and financial tracking, ensuring budgets and timelines are met without compromising quality. They act as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, managing expectations, and resolving escalated risks and dependencies. They promote Agile methodologies and continuously improve team performance through feedback and process optimization.



Travel Requirement

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.