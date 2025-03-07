This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

The Associate Delivery Manager will be responsible for supporting an extensive applications portfolio and leading global service providers. This role includes being responsible for licensing management and optimization.

This role focuses on running the O365 licensing landscape. The O365 Licensing Analyst plays a crucial role within our Digital Workplace team. This position is responsible for running and optimizing the licensing of Microsoft Office 365 (O365) products across the organization. The ideal candidate will ensure compliance, drive cost efficiency, and support the strategic goals of the company by applying their expertise in software asset management and licensing.

Key Responsibilities:

License Management : Oversee the comprehensive management of M365 and related technology licensing landscape .Maintain and run the inventory of O365 licenses, ensuring accurate and up-to-date records.

License Optimization & Compliance : Analyze license usage data to find opportunities for cost savings and optimal use of resources. Ensure compliance with Microsoft licensing agreements and policies.

Assist in consolidating licensing groups in Azure AD to streamline management and reduce complexity.

Reporting : Create and deliver detailed reports on license usage, compliance, and optimization efforts.

Collaboration - : Work closely with internal customers, including IT, finance, and procurement, to support O365 licensing needs. C ollaboration with M365 platform and operations teams to provide any multi-functional support for optimization and smooth delivery of licensing allocation/ deallocations.

Vendor and Service Provider Management : Supervise the performance of contracted service providers, ensuring they meet or exceed SLAs and key metrics. Address performance issues as necessary and find opportunities for cost savings, efficiency improvements, and service innovation .Vendor management of regional IT support teams

Supporting the license procurement process and any additional activities in relation to license procurement with Microsoft.

Documentation : Develop and maintain comprehensive documentation related to O365 licensing processes and procedures.

Training and Support : Deliver training and support to users and internal teams on O365 licensing topics.

Knowledge and Skills Transition

Implement knowledge transfer process by establishing a structured process for knowledge transfer using Management of Change (MoC) principles. This will involve creating training programs, mentorship opportunities, and comprehensive documentation to ensure the new team is well-prepared.

Work closely with customers in the Workplace, Digital Workplace and Group Security and to ensure a smooth transition, addressing any challenges that might arise, and guaranteeing the continuous delivery of high-quality IT services.

Operational excellence

Manage end-to-end service delivery, integrating efforts of the outsourced and internal teams for consistency and quality.

Monitor key performance metrics, such as self heal solutions, SLA compliance, and user satisfaction (CSAT), ensuring continuous improvement.

Budget & financial oversight

Manage the licensing portfolio budget, balancing cost-effective service delivery with high-quality outcomes.

Maintain vendor contracts while allocating resources effectively to support regional needs.

Preferred Skills:

Familiarity with M365 techologies is a plus

Understanding of cybersecurity and compliance considerations

Key qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience or in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field (MBA or Master’s preferred).

4+ years of license and service management

Expertise in ITIL principles and managing blended (outsourced and in-house) support models.

Proven success in leading large-scale IT service operations with geographically distributed teams.

Good understanding of Microsoft O365 licensing models and agreements.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Basic understanding of PowerShell scripting and automation

Basic understanding of managing licensing groups in Azure AD.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and other data analysis tools.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously.

Attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy.

Familiarity with ITIL and other IT service management frameworks.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



