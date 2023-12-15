Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Demand Planning and Optimization team within Fuel Supply and Midstream plays an integral part in delivering value for our business and customers. Within this team, the Demand Allocation and Channel of Trade Optimization Analyst has accountabilities to deliver supply reliability, customer communication targets and effective customer allocation management that commercially consider implications across supply chain and exceed customer expectations. The position focuses on continuous improvement and digital development to create efficiencies within demand allocation and supply helpline space. You will work cross functionally with teams to commercially optimize supply within several channels of trade; working with team members across trading operations, supply, sales, pricing and supply helpline to meet these targets.This position is based in our Chicago office.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Supply collaborative customer forecasting and commercially optimized allocation process

Use analytical skills to provide insights into customer behavior and recommendations to partners to optimize customer experience

Manage customer allocation framework for assigned region, including decision making based on market and customer behavior understanding, and associated communications to key stakeholders

Manage customer supply chain communication process with focus on transforming internal and external customer experience to reduce touch points while optimizing channel of trade

Define, implement and drive technology development of demand analytics framework to draw key actionable insights for use across supply chain

Lead selected continuous improvement projects, focusing on digitally enabling simplified and refined optimization and communication process across supply chain

Lead and support various projects to integrate key demand management processes

Train to backup trading operations roles

Participate as key contributor to Business Continuity Team during times of severe supply disruption

Support supply helpline by driving digital tool development and analytical tools to create efficiencies and drive towards continuous improvement

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor's Degree or Relevant Experience

Minimum of 2 years of relevant experience within demand planning, supply chain and/or operations experience, sales operations

Commercial decision making skills

Ability to successfully prioritize and complete multiple requests in fast-paced environment

Experience developing, planning, organizing and leading individual projects and processes

Desirable Experience:

Energy industry experience

Intermediate to proficient Excel skills with ability to run macros, v-lookups, create formulas and format pivot reports based on data requests

Intermediate to proficient Power BI skills

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.