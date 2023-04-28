We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a



Demand Analyst





Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in the demand planning system, minimizing errors and resultant financial losses

Hold ownership of a sub-set of the Demand Management process, including ownership of data input and output from the Demand Planning systems Proactively driving forecast accuracy and bias improvement

Close co-operation with relevant stakeholders in Sales and Marketing to ensure incorporation of commercial plans, assumptions and risks/opportunities into Demand Plans

Cooperate with and support the Market Cluster Demand Leads to develop the demand planning process and systems for the Market, in line with the regional best practice

Analyze trends and understands business activity in order to provide challenge and make recommendations to improve the accuracy of the Demand Plan

Support the Demand Lead by actively seeking and challenging all inputs into the Demand plan

Participate in business management processes and meetings in cluster markets as defined by the monthly S&OP Cycle

Influence the Demand Management process that triggers forecast accuracy and hence contribute to customer excellence and to value generation for the company

Supports the implementation and on-going improvement of Rapid Response by Kinaxis Demand Planning Tool

Maintain close relationship with Supply Chain, to provide clear insights into Demand Plans, and be the key integration point for supply disruptions, demand control and supply balancing process

Establish and foster strong business relationships with leaders in other functions (Finance, Supply Chain, Sales, Marketing, Pricing) in support of the Demand planning process

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum of 2-3 years previous operational experience ideally in B2B businesses

Experience in Sales and Customer management within the Lubricants business, finance or supply chain

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Experience and knowledge of sales forecasting processes

Experience of SAP APO demand planning tool is an advantage

Experience in demand management process is an advantage

Fluency in English

University/College degree preferably in economics

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyze and summarize complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Must demonstrate high level of proficiency in Excel

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested