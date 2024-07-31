Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Demand Analyst (Fixed term)

Demand Analyst (Fixed term)

Demand Analyst (Fixed term)

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ083219
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Sales Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a

Demand Analyst (Fixed term)

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.  

In this role You will:

  • Hold ownership of a sub-set of the Demand Management process, including ownership of data input and output from the Demand Planning systems
  • Proactively drive forecast accuracy and bias improvement
  • Cooperate with and support the Market Cluster Demand Lead to develop the demand planning process and systems for the Market, in line with the regional best practise
  • Analyse trends and understands business activity in order to provide challenge and make recommendations to improve the accuracy of the Demand Plan
  • Support the Demand Leads by actively seeking and challenging all inputs into the Demand plan
  • Participate in business management processes and meetings in cluster markets as defined by LBM cycle
  • Influence the Demand Management process that triggers forecast accuracy and hence contribute to customer excellence and to value generation for the company
  • Supports the implementation and ongoing improvement of Kinaxis Rapid Response Demand Planning (DP) tool
  • Maintain close relationship with Supply Chain, to provide clear insights into Demand Plans, and be the key integration point for supply disruptions, demand control and supply balancing process
  • Establish and foster strong business relationships with leaders in other functions in support of the Demand planning process
  • Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the accurate use of all information technology systems
  • Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

What You will need to be successful:

  • Very strong analytical skills – able to analyze and summarize sophisticated information and prepared to drive performance improvements
  • Must demonstrate high level of proficiency in Excel
  • 2-3 years previous operational experience ideally in B2B businesses
  • Experience in supply chain is good to have
  • Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies
  • Experience and knowledge of sales forecasting processes is an advantage
  • Experience with Kinaxis, SAP APO or similar system is an advantage
  • Proficiency in English
  • University/College degree preferably in economics

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp