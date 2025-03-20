Demand Analyst

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Demand Planner

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and interpersonal targets.

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the accurate use of all information technology systems.

Exhibit Phenomenal Teammate characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Compliance with Company Policies

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

Hold ownership of a sub-set of the Demand Management process, including ownership of data input and output from Forecasting Process

Proactively driving forecast accuracy and forecast bias improvement

Close co-operation with relevant customers in Sales and Marketing to ensure incorporation of commercial plans, projects, assumptions and risks/opportunities into Demand Plans, therefore enriching the statistical forecast

Analyse trends and understands business activity in order to improve the demand Plan

Own the statistical forecast in ERP systems

Participate in business management processes and meetings as defined by the business management model

Supports the implementation and ongoing improvements

Support New Product Implementation projects and follow-up forecast changes and moves

Maintain close relationship with Production Planning and Financial Planning, to provide clear insights into Demand Plans, and be the key integration point for supply distributions, demand control and supply balancing process.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 3-5 years previous operational experience in Demand Planning or Commercial Area

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail and high degree of digital literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools

Experience in Sales and Customer management

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Experience and knowledge of forecasting and demand management processes is desirable

Experience of any Demand planning ERP tool and statistical forecasting Models

Good interpersonal skills, both verbal and written

CRUCIAL CRITERIA

Absolute proficiency in “business English” is required

University/College degree preferably in economics

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a meaningful contribution to the business.

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Must demonstrate high level of proficiency in Excel and show an intermediate level interest in systems applications

High level of customer focus

High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” attitude

Continuous improvement mind-set

Change leadership skills

Good presentation skills

Highly motivated



