Demand Analyst

Finance
Sales Group
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Demand Planner
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS
- Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and interpersonal targets.
- Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the accurate use of all information technology systems.
- Exhibit Phenomenal Teammate characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.
- Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.
- Compliance with Company Policies
- Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses
- Hold ownership of a sub-set of the Demand Management process, including ownership of data input and output from Forecasting Process
- Proactively driving forecast accuracy and forecast bias improvement
- Close co-operation with relevant customers in Sales and Marketing to ensure incorporation of commercial plans, projects, assumptions and risks/opportunities into Demand Plans, therefore enriching the statistical forecast
- Analyse trends and understands business activity in order to improve the demand Plan
- Own the statistical forecast in ERP systems
- Participate in business management processes and meetings as defined by the business management model
- Supports the implementation and ongoing improvements
- Support New Product Implementation projects and follow-up forecast changes and moves
- Maintain close relationship with Production Planning and Financial Planning, to provide clear insights into Demand Plans, and be the key integration point for supply distributions, demand control and supply balancing process.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 3-5 years previous operational experience in Demand Planning or Commercial Area
- Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail and high degree of digital literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools
- Experience in Sales and Customer management
- Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies
- Experience and knowledge of forecasting and demand management processes is desirable
- Experience of any Demand planning ERP tool and statistical forecasting Models
- Good interpersonal skills, both verbal and written
CRUCIAL CRITERIA
- Absolute proficiency in “business English” is required
- University/College degree preferably in economics
- Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements
- Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a meaningful contribution to the business.
- Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities
- High understanding of the business requirements and strategy
- Must demonstrate high level of proficiency in Excel and show an intermediate level interest in systems applications
- High level of customer focus
- High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” attitude
- Continuous improvement mind-set
- Change leadership skills
- Good presentation skills
- Highly motivated
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.