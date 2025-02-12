Job summary

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Demand & Distribution Planning Manager based at Mumbai and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role!

Lead and manage the Demand Planning and Fulfillment and Distribution Planning of Finished Goods for

all businesses and from all sourcing locations across the country. This role is the key interface for GSC with Sales team across all businesses.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Lead S&OP process for Castrol to ensure right balancing of demand and supply and meet operational KPIs.

Lead the demand planning process for Castrol India involving all stakeholders as appropriate.

Coordinate andconnect withh variable stakeholders to improve customer satisfaction on stock availability according to agreed SLA.

Review use of right system / tools (Demand Solution, SO99+) operations, upgrading, training, reporting, measurement etc. with accurate capex plan.

Supervise and control inventory coverage to ensure the inventory working capital and efficiency.

SPA of FG SLOB controlling. Drive the vital activities to eliminate identified SLOB inventory and complete the re-work/write-off proposals.

Lead and drive Back Order fulfillment with sales operational teams to reduce the impact of Back Order not only the volume supply but also the financial issues.

SPA of FG ATP (Available to Promise) integration system and continues improvement.

Own the team member develop plan- talent pipeline.

Experience and Qualifications:

University Graduate in Business Administration, Statistics or equivalent with substantial experience in Lubes, FMCG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability in demand or supply planning.

Post Graduate in Supply Chain Management will be an added advantage.

Languages: English - Proficient

Experience :

Min. 8 years supply chain operational leadership experience.

In-depth understanding of demand/supply planning process/system etc.



Skills & Proficiencies

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and networks within organizations.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

You will work with:

Internal :

Sales and marketing Team, Performance Unit Leadership Team, Supply Chain Leadership Team



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



