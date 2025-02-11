Demand Manager MEP

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

About bp

C&P is a business group, made up of sub-entities: Our customer-facing global and regional businesses – aviation, bp pulse, Castrol and mobility & convenience (M&C) work in an integrated way with biofuels growth and portfolio & emerging markets to develop and grow customer offers

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Job Purpose

Leading and executing demand planning and forecasting activities to ensure optimal alignment between supply and demand across the region. Balance customer satisfaction with inventory efficiency, enabling the company to meet market demands while minimizing costs and maximizing profitability by achieving good FA and FB results

Key Accountabilities

Lead and manage robust, high quality demand planning and demand control processes across the region, driving continuous improvement in forecasting accuracy and forecasting bias.

Drive demand consensus sessions with Sales Management to assure required business intelligence input into the demand planning process and plan

Overlooks proper usage of planning tools as well as maintaining up to date data

Guard correctness of active SKU portfolio in planning

Follow S&OP operating model principles with demand data, KPI’s and V&O values

Support and monitor stat forecasting team and results for the region

Work closely with marketing and NPI project team to include promotional activities and new launches into demand cycles

Monitor inventory performance metrics and make recommendations to reduce excess & SLOB stock and minimize stockouts.

Prepare and issue necessary reporting

Supporting and directing demand analysts with the right market trends and insights

Summary Decision Rights

Handle/lead/implement S&OP processes for Middle East and Pakistan.

BP and Castrol Distributors/JVs/Direct Customers in (11) countries (Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE.

Brands: BP, Castrol, Komatsu, Nissan

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Masters’ in business or equivalent.

Experience

Minimum of (5-7) years of S&OP, Demand planning & forecasting experience, 3 years of which in a Team Lead position (preferable).

Fluency in English.

Advanced analytical & financial skills.

A teammate, individual contributor and team lead that is results driven with value approach.

Performance driven and process oriented with excellent relationship management.

Experience of working in matrix organization with multiple stakeholders.

Ability to consistently review and adapt self/team’s approach and style to meet ever changing and urgent requirements.

Able to anticipate future requirements and scenarios and plans accordingly.

Strong organizational, project and time management skills.

Capable of facilitating and chairing meetings in a professional way.

Advanced computer skills (Microsoft office), ERP experience an advantage.

Skills & Competencies

Understanding of statistical forecasting techniques and predictive analytics

Ability to integrate demand planning within the broader Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) framework for effective decision-making.

Proficiency in working with large datasets, identifying demand trends, and using analytical tools to create reliable forecasts.

Experience with demand planning software (e.g., SAP IBP, Kinaxis, APO etc.) and advanced Excel skills.

Understanding the relationship between demand, supply, inventory, and service levels to optimize stock levels and avoid shortages/excesses.

Strong focus on forecast accuracy, bias, fill rate, inventory turns, and service levels to drive continuous improvement.

Ability to understand market dynamics, customer behaviors, and commercial drivers that impact demand.

Capacity to model “what-if” scenarios and develop contingency plans for demand fluctuations.

Ability to assess the financial impact of demand fluctuations and align demand plans with revenue and profitability targets.

Ability to influence, negotiate, and align different functions on demand planning decisions.

Ability to identify root causes of demand volatility and implement corrective actions proactively.

Comfortable leading process improvements, system changes, and digital transformation initiatives in demand planning.

Why join bp team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that bp team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform complicated job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.