Demand Partner Account Manager - 12 month FTC

We are seeking an individual that can bring commercial & customer thinking to our existing demand partners, a self starter with an appetite and passion for working with key accounts and strategic partners, someone who believes that to achieve the best outcome for the business and customer all parties need to work together for the end user This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious and unrivalled position in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it.

This is a 12-month FTC sales and business development focused role. The role holder is accountable for both key account planning, delivery and growth of existing Demand Partnerships (with partnerships established across OEM partners including DCS, Elli, Porsche and Ford; and broader commercial partnerships with Uber, Motability, DPD and others) and the identification and execution of new partnerships to deliver Session and kWh demand to the bp pulse charging network. The role holder will be able to jump between major partner engagements, demand partner pitches, and partner activation – skilled in commercial negotiation, contracting and enabling marketing levers. The role holder will be a strong team player, comfortable working across functions in aid of best supporting and activating key accounts / demand partners.

Over the course of more than 10 years bp pulse has established itself as the market leader in electric vehicle charging. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points have been used over 30 million times to enable around 200 million miles of zero tailpipe emission driving. We work with the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers to support their customers, as well as some of the UK’s biggest fleets, leasing companies and local authorities.

Operating in a high growth and highly dynamic market we know how important it is for our business to match that pace of change but with the rigour and commercial control that underpins rapid scaling and accurate business performance, this role is critical that.

• Accountable for Subscriber/Active Driver, Session and kWh Volumes per assigned plan

• Accountable to deliver new business growth plan

• Accountable for the end to end enablement and success of existing demand partners. I.e. from lead to cash; customer journey & business process through driver activation and overall partner experience. Achieved by leading the plan but working with subject matter experts as required, i.e. Marketing, Customer experience, Process & Operations, Product & Tech, Legal etc

• Develop a deep understanding of the partner’s needs, as well as the behaviours of their drivers. Translate business priorities into compelling offers which are relevant to the partner’s drivers.

• Expand revenue and margin opportunities by continuously proposing solutions to meet business objectives.

• Partner with data teams to build accurate reporting dashboards, ensuring we create valuable business insight and find opportunities to improve business performance.

• Use driver insights to deliver kWh/Session in to under-utilised locations • Monitor activity implementation, post-evaluate and report achievements

• Own the activation calendar for the partner and leverage it to increase driver acquisition, retention and lifetime value

• Lead price and promotional negotiations to maximise value for both parties.

• Build accurate forecasts and achieve the account(s) targets: turnover, market share, profit. Report weekly on performance vs prior year and targets, translating financial metrics into consumer behaviours.

• Ensure quality of execution and tracking down to granular level (eg driver cohort, site location). Suggest plan adaptation when needed; work closely with the Network optimisation team to ensure no duplication whilst still effectively managing partners.

• Share account perspective, risks and opportunities with wider teams

• Monitor competitors’ activities

• Accountable for maximising bps wider relationships to identify, attract and delight Strategic partners; i.e. working with pulse fleet, pulse globally, wider M&C or bp teams

• Experience of Key account, business development, B2B propositions management or similar commercial & customer orientated positions

• Proven track record of growing profitable business with partners, ideally in either OEM, Telco, FMCG or other B2B / B2B2C environments

• Experience in New Business Development and Sales Cycle – including prospecting and lead generation through development to execution – contracting and in-life management

• Demonstratable commercial and contractual experience

• Demonstrable experience of maintaining and deepening key account relationships and spend through key account planning

• Excellent analytical skills to drive insight from data. Proficient in Excel.

• Excellent communication and presentation skills, can translate performance to compelling leadership narratives.

• Monitoring performance excellence, skilled at finding the root cause of issues and opportunities

• Experience of managing and improving customer journeys to maximise margin / conversion preferred but not essential

• Strong confidence and leadership, with entrepreneurial approach to continual improvement, adept at collaboration but not afraid of delivering or receiving constructive critique

• Able to deal with, define ways forwards and create calmness in highly ambiguous and dynamic environments

• Comfortable challenging all levels of the organisation to ensure on time, on cost an on specification delivery of requirements/propositions/campaigns

• Ability to provide structured and logical approach to complex problems, with excellent core problem solving ability

• Positive personality, with energetic leadership style and strong resilience

This is a 12 month Fixed Term Contract

