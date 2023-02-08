Demand Planner

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The purpose of the demand planning role is to provide quality demand planning and control support to the business and supply chain, driving increasing levels of forecast accuracy that deliver first class customer service, business confidence and long term planning – while also enabling the delivery of more efficient inventory levels across the network



Key Accountabilities

Provide input into the S&OP process with low and mid-level forecast adjustments

Acquire demand input from sales, key account and brand managers and adjust the forecast as needed

Develop exception reporting and investigate root cause of forecast error to drive FC accuracy improvements

Build and maintain action plans & deliver improving forecast accuracy metrics (accuracy, bias, etc.) at the SKU/Location level, in line with globally / regionally aligned targets

Develop (RCA) to medium to long term trends within the business, enabling updates to sales, marketing and supply chain plans

Regularly review forecasts for high profile (A) items, new items and high volatility items, ensuring that product transition management is handled appropriately in the forecasting tool

Maintain data integrity for the portfolio of SKUs/customers being managed

Input into demand control discussions for the channel, ensuring exceptions (under/over/new items/higher demand) are accurately captured, discussed and actioned

Communicate updated forecasts to supply planning in a timely manner, highlighting significant changes week over week

Provide forecast related support to areas of inventory management, marketing, others as needed

Promote and embed forecasting subject area, standards and best practices across the broader team

Considering Joining bp?

Bachelor’s degree in logistics, operations management, supply chain, information systems or other related field.Equivalent experience also acceptedMinimum of 5 years Supply Chain operational or business experience.Extensive knowledge of operations, demand planning, and forecasting, ideally using APO DP (SAP).Experience in MRP, Distribution Requirements, and supply planning processes, forecasting, production/inventory planning and scheduling is a plus.Sales forecasting/demand planning, sales inventory management, Internal functional navigation in service of the customer, using operational tools to improve customer experience.Experience using Kinaxis Rapid Response preferred.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!