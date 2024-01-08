Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Demand Planning Advisor - Australia

Demand Planning Advisor - Australia

Demand Planning Advisor - Australia

  • Location AU: Sydney - Guildford, AU: Melbourne - Docklands
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ072736
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Summary:


Job Description:

At bp, we are playing to win!

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops resourceful ways of increasing our role in our customers lives. Whether it’s creating innovative products that enhance convenience, performance, or sustainability.

Job description:

Reporting to the ANZ S&OP Manager, the Demand Planning Advisor will play an integral role in the overall Sales & Operations Planning process. In conjunction with the Sales, Marketing and Supply Chain this role ensures that SKU-level business intelligence is being captured and overlaid on the statistical forecast using the forecasting software. This role will provide quality Demand Planning and Demand Control support to the business, to achieve outstanding customer service and robust business planning, while assisting supply chain to achieve the most realistic demand plan to meet their inventory targets.

What we offer:

  • Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working

  • Up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave+ 4 weeks of partner leave

  • Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

  • Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

  • Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be:

  • Providing input into the 24-month volume forecast using forecasting software for Castrol lubricants with low- to mid-level forecast adjustments

  • Performing monthly sales history cleansing to define a realistic baseline

  • Gathering and analyzing inputs at various levels from the sales and marketing teams to improve forecast value add (FVA)

  • Collaborating with various customers on handling short term demand/supply variability

  • Managing the integration of information between various systems as well as ensuring the new product and discontinued product forecasts are added or removed from the demand plan

  • Developing exception reporting and investigating root causes of forecast error to obtain continuous improvement in forecast accuracy and bias

  • Regularly reviewing forecasts for high priority items, new items and high volatility items

  • Providing updated forecast reports to supply chain in a timely manner

  • Providing forecast-related support to other areas of the business, e.g. inventory management, marketing, customer service

  • Driving process excellence including promoting a forecasting discipline across the business, and aiming for continuous improvement

  • Developing and maintaining strong relationships with key customers within the marketing, sales, supply chain, finance and customer service teams

  • Facilitating meetings and leading discussions in group environments

What will you need to be successful:

  • Strong experience in demand planning and forecasting within sales & operations planning (S&OP) process

  • Experience and exposure to forecasting software, ideally but not limited to SO99+, Kinaxis

  • Well-developed skills in communication and influencing others

  • Excellent time management and prioritization with the ability to handle multiple priorities with meaningful deadlines

  • Analytical skills and attention to detail

  • Advanced Microsoft Excel skills

  • Experience to ERP systems, ideally JD Edwards

  • Strong ERP and system capability

  • Excellent presentation, verbal, and written skills

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in C&P Castrol, please have a read through HOME (castrol.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.


Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

