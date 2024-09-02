Demand Planning Advisor - Australia

Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
At bp, we are playing to win!
Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops resourceful ways of increasing our role in our customers lives. Whether it’s crafting innovative products that improve convenience, performance, or sustainability.
Reporting to the ANZ Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) Manager, the Demand Planning Advisor will play an integral role in the overall S&OP process. In conjunction with the Sales, Marketing and Supply Chain this role ensures that SKU-level business intelligence is being captured and overlaid on the statistical forecast using the forecasting software. This role will provide quality Demand Planning and Demand Control support to the business, to achieve outstanding customer service and robust business planning, while assisting supply chain to achieve the most realistic demand plan to meet their inventory targets.
The Benefits
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.