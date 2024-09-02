Demand Planning Advisor - Australia

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

At bp, we are playing to win!

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops resourceful ways of increasing our role in our customers lives. Whether it’s crafting innovative products that improve convenience, performance, or sustainability.

About the Role:

Reporting to the ANZ Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) Manager, the Demand Planning Advisor will play an integral role in the overall S&OP process. In conjunction with the Sales, Marketing and Supply Chain this role ensures that SKU-level business intelligence is being captured and overlaid on the statistical forecast using the forecasting software. This role will provide quality Demand Planning and Demand Control support to the business, to achieve outstanding customer service and robust business planning, while assisting supply chain to achieve the most realistic demand plan to meet their inventory targets.

In this role you will be:

Providing input into the 24-month volume forecast using forecasting software for Castrol lubricants with low- to mid-level forecast adjustments

Performing monthly sales history cleansing to define a realistic baseline

Capturing and analyzing inputs at various levels from the sales and marketing teams to improve forecast value add (FVA)

Collaborating with various partners on handling short term demand/supply variability

Handling the integration of information between various systems as well as ensuring the new product and discontinued product forecasts are added or removed from the demand plan

Developing exception reporting and investigating root causes of forecast error to acquire continuous improvement in forecast accuracy and bias

Regularly reviewing forecasts for high priority items, new items and high volatility items

Providing updated forecast reports to supply chain in a timely manner

Providing forecast-related support to other areas of the business, e.g. inventory management, marketing, customer service

Driving process excellence including promoting a forecasting discipline across the business, and striving for continuous improvement

Developing and maintaining positive relationships with key business partners within the marketing, sales, supply chain, finance and customer service teams

Facilitating meetings and leading discussions in group environments

What will you need to be successful:

Strong experience in demand planning and forecasting within sales & operations planning (S&OP) process

Experience and exposure to forecasting software, ideally but not limited to SO99+, Kinaxis

Well-developed skills in communication and influencing others

Excellent time management and prioritization with the ability to handle multiple priorities with challenging deadlines

Analytical skills and attention to detail

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills

Experience to ERP systems, ideally JD Edwards

Strong ERP and system capability

Excellent presentation, verbal, and written skills

The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Work Needs Vehicle provided

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.