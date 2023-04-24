Site traffic information and cookies

Demand Planning Advisor- Project Spring (Project)

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Mumbai
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147913BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.

We are currently looking for Demand Planning Advisor- Project Spring based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:

  • Implementation of Kinaxis tool for Demand planning for all businesses (incl. Marine) Act as the SME for demand and S&OP processes and be responsible for training and hyper-care of the Demand team. This is a time limited role for implementation and transition of Project Spring

Role & Responsibilities:

  • As a Demand Planning Advisor- Project Spring (Project), you would be expected to
  • Familiarize yourself of demand modules and demand models used in Kinaxis through Kinaxis Learning Centre (KLC)
  • Help in the design of the learning modules and assessments in KLC for the Performance Unit (PU) to help in development of the people coming into Demand Planning and assessment of person of the detailed understanding of the modules.
  • Maintain a project charter with weekly updates for sharing with larger teams
  • Analyze gaps between Kinaxis modules and PU requirement from Demand Planning point of view and frame change request as required.
  • Liaison with Demand and Distribution (D&D) team to understand the changes in the S&OP process and incorporate the same during implementation.
  • Data clean-up and systematize data maintenance in system basis agreed WoW
  • Detailed integration and validation of Customer and product Masters in Kinaxis.
  • Validation of Stat forecast and determination of the best model to fit at SKU-Location level to get best accuracy and least bias.
  • Work on scheme mapping in base-lining activity and track similar schemes for right uplift inputs.
  • Work on scenario building for Variability & Opportunity with understanding of end-to-end material availability
  • SPA for testing and go-live of Kinaxis and roll-out of the demand module for the PU
  • Train the demand team about Kinaxis modules and help in the hyper-care (transition support).
Experience & Qualification:
  • Graduate in any discipline
  • Management course in supply chain will be added advantage.
  • Minimum five years of experience in supply chain management.
  • In depth understanding of demand planning practices & processes is essential, preferably in context Castrol lubricant or similar business.
  • Ability to work within a team environment both in country and in overseas stakeholders
  • Business understanding and data analysis
  • Confident and able to communicate clearly
  • Highly motivated and driven individual with high learning acumen
  • Experience in implementing advance demand planning solutions would be added advantage

